Nobel da Química atribuído a estudos sobre poder da evolução

A Academia Real das Ciências da Suécia atribuiu esta quarta-feira o Prémio Nobel da Química aos estudos sobre como aproveitar o poder da evolução
As investigações de Frances H. Arnold, George P. Smith e Sir Gregory P. Winter foram esta quarta-feira distinguidas com o Prémio Nobel da Química.

A Academia Real das Ciências da Suécia atribuiu o Prémio Nobel da Química aos estudos sobre “como aproveitar o poder da evolução”. Os três investigadores distinguidos pelo prémio são Frances H. Arnorld, George P. Smith e Sir Gregory P. Winter.


Frances H. Arnold foi premiada pela investigação sobre a evolução de enzimas, cuja produção permite a criação de biocombustíveis e produtos farmacêuticos.

O estudo de George Smith aborda o uso de um vírus, “bacteriófago”, que tem a capacidade para desenvolver novas proteínas, quando este infeta bactérias. Smith contribuiu com a sua investigação para a técnica de phage display. O phage display é um dos métodos utilizado em biologia molecular.

O terceiro premiado, Sir Gregory Winter, contribuiu também para a técnica de phage display, ao investigar o uso deste método para produção de produtos farmacêuticos.

De acordo com o Comité, os métodos desenvolvidos pelos premiados permitem o desenvolvimento de novos materiais e biocombustíveis sustentáveis, o tratamento de doenças e uma indústria química mais verde.

O Nobel da Química foi atribuído em 2017 aos investigadores Joachim Frank, Richard Henderson e Jacques Dubochet, pelo método de criomicroscopia eletrónica.

