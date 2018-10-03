Nobel da Química atribuído a estudos sobre poder da evolução

RTP03 Out, 2018, 10:53 / atualizado em 03 Out, 2018, 11:30 | Ciências

A Academia Real das Ciências da Suécia atribuiu o Prémio Nobel da Química aos estudos sobre “como aproveitar o poder da evolução”. Os três investigadores distinguidos pelo prémio são Frances H. Arnorld, George P. Smith e Sir Gregory P. Winter.





BREAKING NEWS:

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the #NobelPrize in Chemistry 2018 with one half to Frances H. Arnold and the other half jointly to George P. Smith and Sir Gregory P. Winter. pic.twitter.com/lLGivVLttB — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) 3 de outubro de 2018







Frances Arnold, awarded the 2018 #NobelPrize, conducted the first directed evolution of enzymes, which are proteins that catalyse chemical reactions. Enzymes produced through directed evolution are used to manufacture everything from biofuels to pharmaceuticals.@francesarnold pic.twitter.com/TGRxgjEHzv — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) 3 de outubro de 2018 Frances H. Arnold foi premiada pela investigação sobre a evolução de enzimas, cuja produção permite a criação de biocombustíveis e produtos farmacêuticos.





2018 #NobelPrize laureate George Smith developed a method known as phage display, where a bacteriophage – a virus that infects bacteria – can be used to evolve new proteins. pic.twitter.com/roX8uOFICe — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) 3 de outubro de 2018

Sir Gregory Winter, awarded the #NobelPrize in Chemistry, has used phage display to produce new pharmaceuticals. Today phage display has produced antibodies that can neutralise toxins, counteract autoimmune diseases and cure metastatic cancer. pic.twitter.com/p5fOfo0DwJ — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) 3 de outubro de 2018

O estudo de George Smith aborda o uso de um vírus, “bacteriófago”, que tem a capacidade para desenvolver novas proteínas, quando este infeta bactérias. Smith contribuiu com a sua investigação para a técnica de. Oé um dos métodos utilizado em biologia molecular.O terceiro premiado, Sir Gregory Winter, contribuiu também para a técnica de, ao investigar o uso deste método para produção de produtos farmacêuticos.De acordo com o Comité, os métodos desenvolvidos pelos premiados permitem o desenvolvimento de novos materiais e biocombustíveis sustentáveis, o tratamento de doenças e uma indústria química mais verde.O Nobel da Química foi atribuído em 2017 aos investigadores Joachim Frank, Richard Henderson e Jacques Dubochet, pelo método de criomicroscopia eletrónica.