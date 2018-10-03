Nobel da Química atribuído a estudos sobre poder da evolução
As investigações de Frances H. Arnold, George P. Smith e Sir Gregory P. Winter foram esta quarta-feira distinguidas com o Prémio Nobel da Química.
A Academia Real das Ciências da Suécia atribuiu o Prémio Nobel da Química aos estudos sobre “como aproveitar o poder da evolução”. Os três investigadores distinguidos pelo prémio são Frances H. Arnorld, George P. Smith e Sir Gregory P. Winter.
BREAKING NEWS:
The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the #NobelPrize in Chemistry 2018 with one half to Frances H. Arnold and the other half jointly to George P. Smith and Sir Gregory P. Winter.
Frances Arnold, awarded the 2018 #NobelPrize, conducted the first directed evolution of enzymes, which are proteins that catalyse chemical reactions. Enzymes produced through directed evolution are used to manufacture everything from biofuels to pharmaceuticals.
2018 #NobelPrize laureate George Smith developed a method known as phage display, where a bacteriophage – a virus that infects bacteria – can be used to evolve new proteins.
O terceiro premiado, Sir Gregory Winter, contribuiu também para a técnica de phage display, ao investigar o uso deste método para produção de produtos farmacêuticos.
Sir Gregory Winter, awarded the #NobelPrize in Chemistry, has used phage display to produce new pharmaceuticals. Today phage display has produced antibodies that can neutralise toxins, counteract autoimmune diseases and cure metastatic cancer.
De acordo com o Comité, os métodos desenvolvidos pelos premiados permitem o desenvolvimento de novos materiais e biocombustíveis sustentáveis, o tratamento de doenças e uma indústria química mais verde.
O Nobel da Química foi atribuído em 2017 aos investigadores Joachim Frank, Richard Henderson e Jacques Dubochet, pelo método de criomicroscopia eletrónica.