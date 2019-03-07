Luto na Austrália. Caçadores furtivos abatem sáurio octogenário

Found %s Results

Bismarck não foi apenas o "chanceler de ferro" na Alemanha oitocentista. Era igualmente um velho crocodilo de água salgada, que atingiu a provecta idade de 80 anos e se tornou uma das grandes atracções turísticas do país. Agora, foi abatido por caçadores furtivos e vai ter direito a cerimónias fúnebres.

No norte da Austrália, a cidade de Cardwell vai honrar dentro de dias o crocodilo octogenário com cerimónias oficiais, expressivas de uma comunidade enlutada, pela morte violenta do animal que era considerado o decano entre os seus congéneres.

Apesar de uns imponentes 4,5 metros de estatura, o velho "Bismarck" era pacífico e cordial para com os seres humanos - menos para com as tartarugas, que constituíam a base principal da sua dieta. Essa bonomia valera-lhe uma popularidade invulgar e fizera dele uma espécie de mascote da população local e, depois, uma atracção turística da região.

A televisão ABC noticiou agora que o cadáver do ancião foi encontrado na água, perto da cidade, com várias balas na cabeça.

Moradores da cidade que conviviam com este Bismarck melhor do que a França pós-napoleónica conviveu com o seu homónimo receiam agora que o vácuo deixado pela morte do grande sáurio seja preenchido por um outro, que vivia do lado oposto do canal e agora poderá vir em busca das fêmeas que não se atrevia a disputar ao patriarca cobardemente abatido.

Esse outro, embora menos corpulento e incapaz de bater-se com Bismarck, poderá constituir, ele sim, um perigo para os seres humanos, como diz um dos moradores de Cardwell, Ryan Moody num vídeo do Instagram.


Outra das moradoras, Thea Ormonde, recordou, na sua dor, que em criança observava aquele gigante que só gostava de tomar banhos de sol, preguiçosamente estendido na margem.

A polícia procede entretanto a uma investigação para apurar quem foram os autores dos disparos.

Como mito, Bismarck vive ainda e muitos moradores recusam-se a acreditar que o cadáver encontrado seja realmente o seu.

