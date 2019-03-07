Luto na Austrália. Caçadores furtivos abatem sáurio octogenário

RTP07 Mar, 2019, 14:29 / atualizado em 07 Mar, 2019, 14:34 | Cultura

No norte da Austrália, a cidade de Cardwell vai honrar dentro de dias o crocodilo octogenário com cerimónias oficiais, expressivas de uma comunidade enlutada, pela morte violenta do animal que era considerado o decano entre os seus congéneres.





Apesar de uns imponentes 4,5 metros de estatura, o velho "Bismarck" era pacífico e cordial para com os seres humanos - menos para com as tartarugas, que constituíam a base principal da sua dieta. Essa bonomia valera-lhe uma popularidade invulgar e fizera dele uma espécie de mascote da população local e, depois, uma atracção turística da região.







A televisão ABC noticiou agora que o cadáver do ancião foi encontrado na água, perto da cidade, com várias balas na cabeça.



Moradores da cidade que conviviam com este Bismarck melhor do que a França pós-napoleónica conviveu com o seu homónimo receiam agora que o vácuo deixado pela morte do grande sáurio seja preenchido por um outro, que vivia do lado oposto do canal e agora poderá vir em busca das fêmeas que não se atrevia a disputar ao patriarca cobardemente abatido.

Esse outro, embora menos corpulento e incapaz de bater-se com Bismarck, poderá constituir, ele sim, um perigo para os seres humanos, como diz um dos moradores de Cardwell, Ryan Moody num vídeo do Instagram.











A polícia procede entretanto a uma investigação para apurar quem foram os autores dos disparos.





Como mito, Bismarck vive ainda e muitos moradores recusam-se a acreditar que o cadáver encontrado seja realmente o seu.



Outra das moradoras, Thea Ormonde, recordou, na sua dor, que em criança observava aquele gigante que só gostava de tomar banhos de sol, preguiçosamente estendido na margem.