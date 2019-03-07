Luto na Austrália. Caçadores furtivos abatem sáurio octogenário
Bismarck não foi apenas o "chanceler de ferro" na Alemanha oitocentista. Era igualmente um velho crocodilo de água salgada, que atingiu a provecta idade de 80 anos e se tornou uma das grandes atracções turísticas do país. Agora, foi abatido por caçadores furtivos e vai ter direito a cerimónias fúnebres.
Well Cardwell say good bye to one of your biggest tourist attractions. Old Bismarck has received a couple of lead injections to the back of the head from some oxygen stealing peice of s..t. This croc was never a threat to humans. He just loved a feed of turtles. I used to walk right next to him at the mouth of meunga creek while gathering bait and flicking lures. Just hope the big aggressive one from across the channel don’t move in to claim his girlfriends as that croc is aggressive. Amazing how humans can just make situations become more dangerous through acts of pure stupidity. Let’s see what animal moves in to take his place. RIP ol fella #ryanmoodyfishing #cardwell #cardwellcroc #bismarck #rip