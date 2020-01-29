Manchester United anuncia chegada de Bruno Fernandes

por RTP

O acordo com o Sporting para a transferência do médio internacional português foi devidamente anunciado esta tarde.

Ainda faltam os exames médicos, sublinha o clube inglês, daquela que é a mais cara transferência do Sporting.  

"O Manchester United tem o prazer de anunciar ter chegado a acordo com o Sporting Clube de Portugal para a transferência de Bruno Fernandes", diz a nota publicada na página dos 'red devils'.


 
