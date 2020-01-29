O acordo com o Sporting para a transferência do médio internacional português foi devidamente anunciado esta tarde.
Manchester United anuncia chegada de Bruno Fernandes
"O Manchester United tem o prazer de anunciar ter chegado a acordo com o Sporting Clube de Portugal para a transferência de Bruno Fernandes", diz a nota publicada na página dos 'red devils'.
Manchester United is delighted to announce it has reached agreement with Sporting Clube de Portugal for the transfer of Bruno Fernandes.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 29, 2020
The deal is subject to a medical and the agreement of personal terms.
A further announcement will be made in due course. pic.twitter.com/6bDVHszxL1