Jair Bolsonaro acusa Leonardo DiCaprio e a organização ambientalista World Wild Fund de financiarem queimadas na Amazónia. A organização diz que o presidente do Brasil está a mentir.
Bolsonaro aponta o dedo a DiCaprio e à WWF pelas queimadas na Amazónia
Leonardo DiCaprio já respondeu nas redes sociais, reiterando o apoio a quem no Brasil está a lutar pela Amazónia. "O futuro destes ecossistemas está em risco e estou orgulhoso dos grupos que os protegem. Apesar de serem merecedores de apoio, não não financiamos as organizações visadas", afirmou.
At this time of crisis for the Amazon, I support the people of Brazil working to save their natural and cultural heritage. They are an amazing, moving and humbling example of the commitment and passion needed to save the environment. The future of these irreplaceable ecosystems is at stake and I am proud to stand with the groups protecting them. While worthy of support, we did not fund the organizations targeted. I remain committed to supporting the Brazilian indigenous communities, local governments, scientists, educators and general public who are working tirelessly to secure the Amazon for the future of all Brazilians.