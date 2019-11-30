Em direto
Bolsonaro aponta o dedo a DiCaprio e à WWF pelas queimadas na Amazónia

por RTP

Jair Bolsonaro acusa Leonardo DiCaprio e a organização ambientalista World Wild Fund de financiarem queimadas na Amazónia. A organização diz que o presidente do Brasil está a mentir.

Leonardo DiCaprio já respondeu nas redes sociais, reiterando o apoio a quem no Brasil está a lutar pela Amazónia. "O futuro destes ecossistemas está em risco e estou orgulhoso dos grupos que os protegem. Apesar de serem merecedores de apoio, não não financiamos as organizações visadas", afirmou.

