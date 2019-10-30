Em direto
Greta Thunberg rejeita prémio ambiental. "O clima não precisa de mais prémios"

por RTP

A ativista sueca Greta Thunberg rejeitou esta terça-feira o prémio ambiental do Conselho Nórdico, argumentando que o movimento precisa que os políticos e as pessoas com poder ouçam a ciência.

"Agradeço ao Conselho Nórdico por esta distinção. É uma grande honra. Mas o movimento pelo clima não precisa de mais prémios. O que precisamos é que os líderes e os políticos oiçam a melhor ciência disponível", afirmou numa mensagem publicada nas redes sociais.

A adolescente sueca de 16 anos foi distinguida numa cerimónia em Estocolmo do Conselho Nórdico, uma instituição regional para a cooperação interparlamentar. Escolheram Thunberg por dar "nova vida" ao debate sobre o meio ambiente e o clima e inspirar milhões de pessoas a exigir ações concretas dos governos.

Na cerimónia, uma representante de Thunberg anunciou que a ativista não iria aceitar o prémio, nem o valor que é entregue aos distinguidos: quase 47 mil euros.

Nas redes sociais, a jovem explicou as razões, acompanhadas de críticas. “Os países nórdicos têm grande reputação em todo o mundo quando se trata de questões climáticas. Não há falta de gabarolice sobre isto. Não há falta de palavras bonitas. Mas quando falamos das nossas emissões reais e a nossa pegada ecológica per capita (…) é uma história totalmente diferente”.

“Na Suécia, vivemos como se houvesse quatro planetas, de acordo com a WWF e a Global Footprint Network. E quase o mesmo se aplica a toda a região nórdica”, alerta Thunberg. “O fosso entre o que a ciência exige (…) e a política que governa os países nórdicos é gigante”, reforçou.

"Pertencemos aos países que mais podem fazer. Mas os nossos países continuam a não fazer nada. Então, até que comecem a agir de acordo com o que a ciência exige, eu e a FridaysforFuture na Suécia optamos por não aceitar o prémio ambiental do Conselho Nórdico e o prémio monetário", disse.

O Conselho Nórdico é composto pela Islândia, Dinamarca, Suécia, Noruega e Finlândia, além dos territórios autónomos dinamarqueses da Groenlândia e das Ilhas Faroe, e Åland (Finlândia).
Em setembro de 2018, Greta Thunberg iniciou uma greve escolar em frente ao parlamento sueco para exigir medidas contra as alterações climáticas, que inspiraram um movimento global e levaram-na a ser recebida pelos líderes mundiais e a participar de conferências de alto nível.

Greta Thunberg foi homenageada com o chamado Nobel Alternativo pela fundação Swedish Right Livelihood Award e foi nomeada para o Prémio Nobel da Paz deste ano, que foi entregue ao primeiro-ministro da Etiópia, Abiy Ahmed, pela sua iniciativa de resolver o conflito na fronteira entre o seu país e Eritreia.
