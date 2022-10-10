O prémio foi atribuído a Ben S. Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond e Philip H. Dybvig pelas pesquisas sobre bancos que "melhoraram a forma como a sociedade lida com crises financeiras" . A decisão foi anunciada esta segunda-feira. É o último dos Prémio Nobel deste ano a ser conhecido.
Nobel da Economia para investigações sobre bancos e crises financeiras
The work for which Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig are being recognised has been crucial to subsequent research that has enhanced our understanding of banks, bank regulation, banking crises and how financial crises should be managed.#NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/4drJwZ0yF9— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 10, 2022
Ben Bernanke – awarded the 2022 prize in economic sciences – analysed the Great Depression of the 1930s, the worst economic crisis in modern history. Among other things, he showed how bank runs were a decisive factor in the crisis becoming so deep and prolonged.#NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/GoDWE9dHhx— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 10, 2022
The 2022 economic sciences laureates Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig developed theoretical models that explain why banks exist, how their role in society makes them vulnerable to rumours about their impending collapse and how society can lessen this vulnerability.#NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/ZNbnfkgjPu— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 10, 2022