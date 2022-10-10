Última Hora
Nobel da Economia para investigações sobre bancos e crises financeiras

O prémio foi atribuído a Ben S. Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond e Philip H. Dybvig pelas pesquisas sobre bancos que "melhoraram a forma como a sociedade lida com crises financeiras" . A decisão foi anunciada esta segunda-feira. É o último dos Prémio Nobel deste ano a ser conhecido.

O prémio vem distinguir pesquisas que se têm mostrado "cruciais" para outras investigações que aumentaram o conhecimento dos bancos, da regulação bancária e "como as crises financeiras devem ser geridas".


“A pesquisa apresentada pelos laureados deste ano em ciências económicas reduz o risco de crises financeiras se transformarem em depressões de longo prazo com graves consequências para a sociedade, o que é do maior benefício para todos nós”, refere o comité que atribuiu o galardão.

Ben Bernanke (The Brookings Institution, Washington) foi presidente da Reserva Federal dos EUA (Fed) entre 2006 e 2014. Analisou a Grande Depressão da década de 1930, a pior crise económica da história moderna. Entre outras coisas, ele mostrou como as corridas bancárias foram um fator decisivo para que a crise se tornasse tão profunda e prolongada.

Douglas Diamond (YUniversidade de Chicago, EUA) e Philip Dybvig (Universidade de Washington em St. Louis, EUA) desenvolveram modelos teóricos que explicam por que os bancos existem, como o seu papel na sociedade os torna vulneráveis a rumores sobre seu colapso iminente e como a sociedade pode diminuir essa vulnerabilidade, refere o comité Nobel nas redes sociais.

Diamond e Dybvig apresentaram uma solução para a vulnerabilidade bancária, na forma de seguro de depósito do governo. Quando os depositantes sabem que o Estado garantiu seu dinheiro, eles não precisam mais correr para o banco assim que começam os rumores sobre uma corrida bancária.

Este é o último dos Prémios Nobel a ser conhecido, após o anúncio na semana passada dos vencedores nas categorias de Medicina, Física, Química, Literatura e Paz, e será entregue, tal como os outros, no dia 10 de dezembro.

