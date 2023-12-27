Ocean Viking resgatou 244 migrantes no Mar Mediterrâneo nas últimas horas
O navio-ambulância Ocean Viking, fretado pela organização humanitária SOS Méditerranée, resgataram 244 migrantes em três diferentes resgates que ocorreram ao largo da Líbia nas últimas horas.
#OceanViking performed three rescues today.— SOS MEDITERRANEE (@SOSMedIntl) December 27, 2023
During the night, @SOSMedIntl first rescued 122 people, incl. 8 unaccompanied minors, from an overcrowded wooden boat in the Libyan SRR, under instructions of a Libyan patrol vessel. Some survivors suffer from chronic diseases. pic.twitter.com/wNZLVE6Jwb
Nesse segundo resgate, sob coordenação das autoridades italianas, foram salvas 106 pessoas, incluindo oito mulheres, duas das quais grávidas, e ainda quatro crianças.
While @SOSMedIntl fast rescue boats were still on the water, #Colibri2 spotted an unseaworthy fiberglass boat, 14NM away. 16 survivors were rescued, under Italian coordination.— SOS MEDITERRANEE (@SOSMedIntl) December 27, 2023
There are 244 survivors on #OceanViking. The Italian authorities assigned Bari as a Place of Safety. pic.twitter.com/jytvRNhoND
De acordo com a Organização Internacional para as Migrações, desde o início do ano de 2023 pelo menos 2.678 migrantes desapareceram ao tentarem fazer a travessia no Mar Mediterrâneo.
(com agências internacionais)