Ocean Viking resgatou 244 migrantes no Mar Mediterrâneo nas últimas horas

por RTP
Yara Nardi - Reuters (arquivo)

O navio-ambulância Ocean Viking, fretado pela organização humanitária SOS Méditerranée, resgataram 244 migrantes em três diferentes resgates que ocorreram ao largo da Líbia nas últimas horas.

VER MAIS
De acordo com a organização, o primeiro resgate ocorreu pelas 1h00 de quarta-feira, quando o Ocean Viking ouviu um pedido de socorro vindo de um barco de madeira “sobrecarregado” onde se encontravam náufragos sem equipamento de resgate.

Após pedido por parte de um “barco de patrulha líbio” que se encontrava perto da embarcação em perigo, foram resgatadas 122 pessoas, incluindo oito menores não acompanhados que se encontravam a bordo.


Entretanto, a organização obteve autorização das autoridades italianas para desembarcar em Bari, no sul do país. Quando seguia para norte, “por volta do meio-dia” desta quarta-feira, o Ocean Viking cruzou-se com outro barco de madeira, também sobrecarregado.

Nesse segundo resgate, sob coordenação das autoridades italianas, foram salvas 106 pessoas, incluindo oito mulheres, duas das quais grávidas, e ainda quatro crianças.

Quando esta operação ainda decorria, foi detetado um outro barco em perigo a 26 quilómetros do Ocean Viking. Mais 16 migrantes foram socorridos.


Desde 2016, a SOS Méditerranée já resgatou mais de 39 mil pessoas no Mediterrâneo, grande parte na rota migratória do Mediterrâneo Central.

De acordo com a Organização Internacional para as Migrações, desde o início do ano de 2023 pelo menos 2.678 migrantes desapareceram ao tentarem fazer a travessia no Mar Mediterrâneo.

(com agências internacionais)
Tópicos
pub
PUB