Pelo menos 32 mortos e 91 feridos em colisão de comboios no Egipto

Horrendous train crash in #Egypt - 32 dead and 66 injured in Sohag. These train collisions/ disasters are all too common in Egypt . pic.twitter.com/gkfuo693qg

At least 32 people were killed, and 66 people injured, in a collision involving two trains in Egypt’s Sohag Governorate on Friday. Video of the crash showed the aftermath of the catastrophic collision. https://t.co/bllaUS66ud pic.twitter.com/FLqwAKriaO