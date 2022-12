Presidente da câmara de Kiev dá conta de explosões

"Explosões no bairro Shevchenkivsky. Os serviços [de emergência] estão a caminho", escreveu Vitali Klitschko, na plataforma Telegram.

Several this morning in Kyiv’s central Shevchenkivskyi district. It’s not clear what’s been hit. The sound of a drone can be heard in one video posted to Trukha Kyiv. Kyiv’s mayor Vitaliy Klitschko says emergency services are on the scene pic.twitter.com/eU8ervdvDq