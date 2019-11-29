Três mortos e vários feridos em atentado na Ponte de Londres

por RTP
Vários elementos da polícia britânica no local do incidente, junto à Ponte de Londres Reuters

Na sequência de um atentado na Ponte de Londres, a polícia confirmou ter abatido o suspeito e haver registo duas vítimas mortais de esfaqueamento e de vários feridos, alguns dos quais em estado grave.

Em conferência de imprensa, a polícia disse que todas as possibilidades estão em aberto e desaconselhou quaisquer especulações sobre a natureza do incidente. O porta-voz da polícia confirmou a morte de um suspeito e pediu ao público que continuasse a evitar as imediações da Ponte de Londres.

A Scotland Yard dissera ao princípio da tarde que a polícia foi chamada por causa de um esfaqueamento ocorrido na Ponte de Londres um pouco antes das 2h da tarde. A emergência médica de Londres confirmou a ocorrência de um incidente grave e disse por Twitter ter enviado várias equipas para o local.

Sem ter ainda provas ou certezas sobre a natureza do incidente, a polícia está, por precaução, a considerá-lo como sendo relacionado com o terrorismo.

A Ponte de Londres foi encerrada ao trânsito e a polícia evacuou as pessoas que nela se encontravam. Um vídeo mostra reacções de pânico, com muitos peões tentando fugir e algumas viaturas tentando dar a volta e evitar a ponte.

Segundo The Guardian, "um outro vídeo parece mostrar várias pessoas a derrubarem um homem na Ponte de Londres antes de a polícia intervir. A polícia afastou as pessoas do homem e depois parece tê-lo abatido".

Num tweet, o secretário do Interior, Priti Patel, declarou-se "muito preocupado" com o incidente e solidário com as pessoas afectadas.


O primeiro-ministro Boris Johnson reagiu também, agradecendo a "imediata  resposta" da polícia e da emergência médica, e afirmando que está a ser informado em permanência sobre o evoluir da situação.



