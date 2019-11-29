Na sequência de um atentado na Ponte de Londres, a polícia confirmou ter abatido o suspeito e haver registo duas vítimas mortais de esfaqueamento e de vários feridos, alguns dos quais em estado grave.
Três mortos e vários feridos em atentado na Ponte de Londres
We have now declared a major incident and have a number of crews at the scene in London Bridge.— London Ambulance Service (@Ldn_Ambulance) November 29, 2019
We will share more information as soon as we have it. https://t.co/ICwDVAgidE
At this stage, the circumstances relating to the incident at #LondonBridge remain unclear. However, as a precaution, we are currently responding to this incident as though it is terror-related.— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 29, 2019
One man has been shot by police. We will provide further information when possible.
Very concerned by ongoing incident at London Bridge. My thoughts are with all affected. I am grateful for the rapid response of our police and I urge everyone to follow their advice.— Priti Patel (@patel4witham) November 29, 2019
"I’m being kept updated on the incident at London Bridge and want to thank the police and all emergency services for their immediate response." — Prime Minister Boris Johnson— UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) November 29, 2019