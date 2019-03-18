Found %s Results

Tiroteio na cidade holandesa de Utrecht. Vários feridos

Várias pessoas feridas em tiroteio na Holanda

Imagem do elétrico no local onde ocorreu o tiroteio
Várias pessoas ficaram feridas num tiroteio na cidade holandesa de Utrecht. As informações são ainda escassas, mas um homem disparou sobre várias pessoas na praça 24 de Outubro, junto a um elétrico.

No local está um forte dispositivo policial, incluindo uma unidade anti-terrorismo. As autoridades holandesas não colocam para já de parte a possibilidade de se tratar de um ataque terrorista.




No Twitter, a polícia deu conta de um "incidente" que aconteceu às 10h45 locais. Confirma que várias pessoas ficaram feridas e que a zona foi isolada.





(em atualização)

