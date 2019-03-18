Várias pessoas feridas em tiroteio na Holanda
Várias pessoas ficaram feridas num tiroteio na cidade holandesa de Utrecht. As informações são ainda escassas, mas um homem disparou sobre várias pessoas na praça 24 de Outubro, junto a um elétrico.
Onderzoek naar schietincident #24oktoberplein in #Utrecht is gaande. Daarin houden we ook rekening met een eventueel terroristisch motief.— Politie Utrecht (@PolitieUtrecht) 18 de março de 2019
Ein Mann hat in einer Tram in #Utrecht das Feuer eröffnet und mehrere Menschen verletzt. Der Täter ist auf der Flucht. Die niederländische Anti-Terror-Einheit ist im Einsatz. 😳 pic.twitter.com/2nLcECEFKJ— ExGruene (@ExGruene) 18 de março de 2019
No Twitter, a polícia deu conta de um "incidente" que aconteceu às 10h45 locais. Confirma que várias pessoas ficaram feridas e que a zona foi isolada.
A shooting occurred on the #24oktoberplein in #Utrecht. The incident has been reported at 10.45 hour. Multiple people have been injured. The surrounding area has been cordoned off and we are investigating the matter.— Politie Utrecht (@PolitieUtrecht) 18 de março de 2019