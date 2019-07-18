Found %s Results

Tour: vitória de Simon Iates e Rui Costa chegou em oitavo lugar

O britânico Simon Yates venceu ao "sprint" na ligação entre Toulouse e Bagnères de Bigorre.

O francês Julian Alaphilippe mantém a camisola amarela com um minuto e 12 segundos de vantagem sobre o britânico Geraint Thomas.

O português Rui Costa chegou a estar em fuga, terminou a etapa na oitava posição. É o quadragésimo nono da geral. Amanhã é dia de contrarrelógio individual num percurso de cerca de 27 quilómetros.


Classificações da 106.ª Volta a França em bicicleta, após a 12.ª etapa, disputada hoje, entre Toulouse e Bagnères-de-Bigorre:


Tour: Classificações -- 12.ª etapa

- Classificação da etapa:

1. Simon Iates, Gbr (Mitchelton-Scott), 4:57.53 horas

2. Pello Bilbao, Esp (Astana), m.t.

3. Gregor Muhlberger, Aut (BORA-hansgrohe), m.t.

4. Tiesj Benoot, Bel (Lotto-Soudal), a 1.28.

5. Fabio Felline, Ita (Trek-Segafredo), m.t.

6. Matteo Trentin, Ita (Mitchelton-Scott), m.t.

7. Oliver Naesen, Bel (AG2R La Mondiale), m.t.

8. Rui Costa, Por (UAE-Emirates), m.t.

9. Simon Clarke, Aus (Education First), m.t.

10. Jasper Stuyven, Bel (Trek-Segafredo), m.t.

(...)

27. Geraint Thomas, GB (INEOS), a 9.35.

28. Egan Bernal, Col (INEOS), m.t.

31. Julian Alaphilippe, Fra (Deceuninck-Quick Step), m.t.

36. Alejandro Valverde, Esp (Movistar), m.t.

39. Thibaut Pinot, Fra (Groupama-FDJ), a 1.40 minutos.

44. Nairo Quintana, Col (Movistar), m.t.

46. Jakob Fuglsang, Din (Astana), m.t.

50. Steven Kruiswijk, Hol (Jumbo-Visma), m.t.

51. Romain Bardet, Fra (AG2R La Mondiale), m.t.

68. Adam Yates, GB (Mitchelton-Scott), m.t.

69. Rigoberto Urán, Col (Education First), m.t.

(...)

115. José Gonçalves, Por (Katusha-Alpecin), a 18.58.

119. Nelson Oliveira, Por (Movistar), m.t.



- Classificação da geral individual:

1. Julian Alaphilippe, Fra (Deceuninck-Quick Step), 52:26.09 horas.

2. Geraint Thomas, GB (INEOS), a 1.12 minutos

3. Egan Bernal, Col (INEOS), a 1.16.

4. Steven Kruiswijk, Hol (Jumbo-Visma), a 1.27.

5. Emmanuel Buchmann, Ale (BORA-hansgrohe), a 1.45.

6. Enric Mas, Esp (Deceuninck-Quick Step), a 1.46.

7. Adam Yates, GB (Mitchelton-Scott), a 1.47

8. Nairo Quintana, Col (Movistar), a 2.04.

9. Dan Martin, Irl (UAE Emirates), a 2.09.

10. Thibaut Pinot, Fra (Groupama-FDJ), a 2.33.

(...)

12. Rigoberto Urán, Col (Education First), a 3.18.

13. Alejandro Valverde, Esp (Movistar), m.t.

14. Romain Bardet, Fra (AG2R La Mondiale), a 3.20.

15. Jakob Fuglsang, Din (Astana), a 3.22.

48. Rui Costa, Por (UAE Emirates), a 29.57.

104. Nelson Oliveira, Por (Movistar), a 1:16.14 horas.

130. José Gonçalves, Por (Katusha-Alpecin), a 1:37.57.

c/ Lusa

