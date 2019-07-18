Tour: vitória de Simon Iates e Rui Costa chegou em oitavo lugar

RTP Comentários 18 Jul, 2019, 17:00 / atualizado em 18 Jul, 2019, 18:11 | Outras Modalidades

O francês Julian Alaphilippe mantém a camisola amarela com um minuto e 12 segundos de vantagem sobre o britânico Geraint Thomas.



O português Rui Costa chegou a estar em fuga, terminou a etapa na oitava posição. É o quadragésimo nono da geral. Amanhã é dia de contrarrelógio individual num percurso de cerca de 27 quilómetros.









Classificações da 106.ª Volta a França em bicicleta, após a 12.ª etapa, disputada hoje, entre Toulouse e Bagnères-de-Bigorre:













c/ Lusa

Tour: Classificações -- 12.ª etapa- Classificação da etapa:1. Simon Iates, Gbr (Mitchelton-Scott), 4:57.53 horas2. Pello Bilbao, Esp (Astana), m.t.3. Gregor Muhlberger, Aut (BORA-hansgrohe), m.t.4. Tiesj Benoot, Bel (Lotto-Soudal), a 1.28.5. Fabio Felline, Ita (Trek-Segafredo), m.t.6. Matteo Trentin, Ita (Mitchelton-Scott), m.t.7. Oliver Naesen, Bel (AG2R La Mondiale), m.t.8. Rui Costa, Por (UAE-Emirates), m.t.9. Simon Clarke, Aus (Education First), m.t.10. Jasper Stuyven, Bel (Trek-Segafredo), m.t.(...)27. Geraint Thomas, GB (INEOS), a 9.35.28. Egan Bernal, Col (INEOS), m.t.31. Julian Alaphilippe, Fra (Deceuninck-Quick Step), m.t.36. Alejandro Valverde, Esp (Movistar), m.t.39. Thibaut Pinot, Fra (Groupama-FDJ), a 1.40 minutos.44. Nairo Quintana, Col (Movistar), m.t.46. Jakob Fuglsang, Din (Astana), m.t.50. Steven Kruiswijk, Hol (Jumbo-Visma), m.t.51. Romain Bardet, Fra (AG2R La Mondiale), m.t.68. Adam Yates, GB (Mitchelton-Scott), m.t.69. Rigoberto Urán, Col (Education First), m.t.(...)115. José Gonçalves, Por (Katusha-Alpecin), a 18.58.119. Nelson Oliveira, Por (Movistar), m.t.- Classificação da geral individual:1. Julian Alaphilippe, Fra (Deceuninck-Quick Step), 52:26.09 horas.2. Geraint Thomas, GB (INEOS), a 1.12 minutos3. Egan Bernal, Col (INEOS), a 1.16.4. Steven Kruiswijk, Hol (Jumbo-Visma), a 1.27.5. Emmanuel Buchmann, Ale (BORA-hansgrohe), a 1.45.6. Enric Mas, Esp (Deceuninck-Quick Step), a 1.46.7. Adam Yates, GB (Mitchelton-Scott), a 1.478. Nairo Quintana, Col (Movistar), a 2.04.9. Dan Martin, Irl (UAE Emirates), a 2.09.10. Thibaut Pinot, Fra (Groupama-FDJ), a 2.33.(...)12. Rigoberto Urán, Col (Education First), a 3.18.13. Alejandro Valverde, Esp (Movistar), m.t.14. Romain Bardet, Fra (AG2R La Mondiale), a 3.20.15. Jakob Fuglsang, Din (Astana), a 3.22.48. Rui Costa, Por (UAE Emirates), a 29.57.104. Nelson Oliveira, Por (Movistar), a 1:16.14 horas.130. José Gonçalves, Por (Katusha-Alpecin), a 1:37.57.