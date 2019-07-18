Tour: vitória de Simon Iates e Rui Costa chegou em oitavo lugar
O britânico Simon Yates venceu ao "sprint" na ligação entre Toulouse e Bagnères de Bigorre.
O português Rui Costa chegou a estar em fuga, terminou a etapa na oitava posição. É o quadragésimo nono da geral. Amanhã é dia de contrarrelógio individual num percurso de cerca de 27 quilómetros.
- Classificação da etapa:
1. Simon Iates, Gbr (Mitchelton-Scott), 4:57.53 horas
2. Pello Bilbao, Esp (Astana), m.t.
3. Gregor Muhlberger, Aut (BORA-hansgrohe), m.t.
4. Tiesj Benoot, Bel (Lotto-Soudal), a 1.28.
5. Fabio Felline, Ita (Trek-Segafredo), m.t.
6. Matteo Trentin, Ita (Mitchelton-Scott), m.t.
7. Oliver Naesen, Bel (AG2R La Mondiale), m.t.
8. Rui Costa, Por (UAE-Emirates), m.t.
9. Simon Clarke, Aus (Education First), m.t.
10. Jasper Stuyven, Bel (Trek-Segafredo), m.t.
(...)
27. Geraint Thomas, GB (INEOS), a 9.35.
28. Egan Bernal, Col (INEOS), m.t.
31. Julian Alaphilippe, Fra (Deceuninck-Quick Step), m.t.
36. Alejandro Valverde, Esp (Movistar), m.t.
39. Thibaut Pinot, Fra (Groupama-FDJ), a 1.40 minutos.
44. Nairo Quintana, Col (Movistar), m.t.
46. Jakob Fuglsang, Din (Astana), m.t.
50. Steven Kruiswijk, Hol (Jumbo-Visma), m.t.
51. Romain Bardet, Fra (AG2R La Mondiale), m.t.
68. Adam Yates, GB (Mitchelton-Scott), m.t.
69. Rigoberto Urán, Col (Education First), m.t.
(...)
115. José Gonçalves, Por (Katusha-Alpecin), a 18.58.
119. Nelson Oliveira, Por (Movistar), m.t.
- Classificação da geral individual:
1. Julian Alaphilippe, Fra (Deceuninck-Quick Step), 52:26.09 horas.
2. Geraint Thomas, GB (INEOS), a 1.12 minutos
3. Egan Bernal, Col (INEOS), a 1.16.
4. Steven Kruiswijk, Hol (Jumbo-Visma), a 1.27.
5. Emmanuel Buchmann, Ale (BORA-hansgrohe), a 1.45.
6. Enric Mas, Esp (Deceuninck-Quick Step), a 1.46.
7. Adam Yates, GB (Mitchelton-Scott), a 1.47
8. Nairo Quintana, Col (Movistar), a 2.04.
9. Dan Martin, Irl (UAE Emirates), a 2.09.
10. Thibaut Pinot, Fra (Groupama-FDJ), a 2.33.
(...)
12. Rigoberto Urán, Col (Education First), a 3.18.
13. Alejandro Valverde, Esp (Movistar), m.t.
14. Romain Bardet, Fra (AG2R La Mondiale), a 3.20.
15. Jakob Fuglsang, Din (Astana), a 3.22.
48. Rui Costa, Por (UAE Emirates), a 29.57.
104. Nelson Oliveira, Por (Movistar), a 1:16.14 horas.
130. José Gonçalves, Por (Katusha-Alpecin), a 1:37.57.