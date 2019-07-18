Tour: vitória de Simon Iates e Rui Costa chegou em oitavo lugar

Lusa Comentários 18 Jul, 2019, 17:00 / atualizado em 18 Jul, 2019, 17:00 | Outras Modalidades

Tour: Classificações -- 12.ª etapa



- Classificação da etapa:



1. Simon Iates, Gbr (Mitchelton-Scott), 4:57.53 horas



2. Pello Bilbao, Esp (Astana), m.t.



3. Gregor Muhlberger, Aut (BORA-hansgrohe), m.t.



4. Tiesj Benoot, Bel (Lotto-Soudal), a 1.28.



5. Fabio Felline, Ita (Trek-Segafredo), m.t.



6. Matteo Trentin, Ita (Mitchelton-Scott), m.t.



7. Oliver Naesen, Bel (AG2R La Mondiale), m.t.



8. Rui Costa, Por (UAE-Emirates), m.t.



9. Simon Clarke, Aus (Education First), m.t.



10. Jasper Stuyven, Bel (Trek-Segafredo), m.t.



(...)



27. Geraint Thomas, GB (INEOS), a 9.35.



28. Egan Bernal, Col (INEOS), m.t.



31. Julian Alaphilippe, Fra (Deceuninck-Quick Step), m.t.



36. Alejandro Valverde, Esp (Movistar), m.t.



39. Thibaut Pinot, Fra (Groupama-FDJ), a 1.40 minutos.



44. Nairo Quintana, Col (Movistar), m.t.



46. Jakob Fuglsang, Din (Astana), m.t.



50. Steven Kruiswijk, Hol (Jumbo-Visma), m.t.



51. Romain Bardet, Fra (AG2R La Mondiale), m.t.



68. Adam Yates, GB (Mitchelton-Scott), m.t.



69. Rigoberto Urán, Col (Education First), m.t.



(...)



115. José Gonçalves, Por (Katusha-Alpecin), a 18.58.



119. Nelson Oliveira, Por (Movistar), m.t.







- Classificação da geral individual:



1. Julian Alaphilippe, Fra (Deceuninck-Quick Step), 52:26.09 horas.



2. Geraint Thomas, GB (INEOS), a 1.12 minutos



3. Egan Bernal, Col (INEOS), a 1.16.



4. Steven Kruiswijk, Hol (Jumbo-Visma), a 1.27.



5. Emmanuel Buchmann, Ale (BORA-hansgrohe), a 1.45.



6. Enric Mas, Esp (Deceuninck-Quick Step), a 1.46.



7. Adam Yates, GB (Mitchelton-Scott), a 1.47



8. Nairo Quintana, Col (Movistar), a 2.04.



9. Dan Martin, Irl (UAE Emirates), a 2.09.



10. Thibaut Pinot, Fra (Groupama-FDJ), a 2.33.



(...)



12. Rigoberto Urán, Col (Education First), a 3.18.



13. Alejandro Valverde, Esp (Movistar), m.t.



14. Romain Bardet, Fra (AG2R La Mondiale), a 3.20.



15. Jakob Fuglsang, Din (Astana), a 3.22.



48. Rui Costa, Por (UAE Emirates), a 29.57.



104. Nelson Oliveira, Por (Movistar), a 1:16.14 horas.



130. José Gonçalves, Por (Katusha-Alpecin), a 1:37.57.

