Cinema Norte-americano
"Dune", "West Side Story" e "Licorice Pizza" totalistas entre os nomeados das associações profissionais
Produtores, realizadores e argumentistas anunciaram hoje as nomeações para os respetivos prémios anuais.
Três das maiores associações profissionais da indústria cinematográfica norte-americana coincidiram hoje no anúncio dos nomeados para os seus prémios anuais. "Dune", "West Side Story" e "Licorice Pizza" foram os únicos filmes totalistas na corrida aos PGA, WGA e DGA Awards.
Os vencedores serão conhecidos em março.
Producers Guild of America
Cinema
Being the Ricardos
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog
tick, tick…BOOM!
West Side Story
Animação
Encanto
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Sing 2
Writers Guild Awards
Argumento Original
"Being the Ricardos", Aaron Sorkin
"Don’t Look Up", Adam McKay, David Sirota
"Crónicas de França", Wes Anderson, Roman Coppola, Hugo Guinness, Jason Schwartzman
"King Richard", Zach Baylin
"Licorice Pizza", Paul Thomas Anderson
Argumento Adaptado
"CODA", Siân Heder,
"Dune", Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth
"Nightmare Alley", Guillermo del Toro e Kim Morgan
"Tick, Tick … Boom!", Steven Levenson
"West Side Story", Tony Kushner
Documentário
"Being Cousteau", Mark Monroe e Pax Wasserman
"Exposing Muybridge", Marc Shaffer
"Like a Rolling Stone: The Life & Times of Ben Fong-Torres", Suzanne Joe Kai
Directors Guild Awards
Melhor realização
Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza"
Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"
Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"
Steven Spielberg, "West Side Story"
Denis Villeneuve, "Dune"
Melhor primeira obra
Maggie Gyllenhaal, "The Lost Daughter"
Rebecca Hall, "Passing"
Tatiana Huezo, "Prayers for the Stolen"
Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Tick, Tick… Boom!"
Michael Sarnoski, "Pig"
Emma Seligman, "Shiva Baby"
por CINEMAX
publicado 21:47 - 27 janeiro '22