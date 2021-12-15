"Dune", "West Side Story" e "Licorice Pizza" totalistas entre os nomeados das associações profissionais

Três das maiores associações profissionais da indústria cinematográfica norte-americana coincidiram hoje no anúncio dos nomeados para os seus prémios anuais. "Dune", "West Side Story" e "Licorice Pizza" foram os únicos filmes totalistas na corrida aos PGA, WGA e DGA Awards.





Os vencedores serão conhecidos em março.







Producers Guild of America



Cinema



Being the Ricardos

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

tick, tick…BOOM!

West Side Story



Animação



Encanto

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Sing 2





Writers Guild Awards



Argumento Original



"Being the Ricardos", Aaron Sorkin

"Don’t Look Up", Adam McKay, David Sirota

"Crónicas de França", Wes Anderson, Roman Coppola, Hugo Guinness, Jason Schwartzman

"King Richard", Zach Baylin

"Licorice Pizza", Paul Thomas Anderson



Argumento Adaptado



"CODA", Siân Heder,

"Dune", Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth

"Nightmare Alley", Guillermo del Toro e Kim Morgan

"Tick, Tick … Boom!", Steven Levenson

"West Side Story", Tony Kushner



Documentário



"Being Cousteau", Mark Monroe e Pax Wasserman

"Exposing Muybridge", Marc Shaffer

"Like a Rolling Stone: The Life & Times of Ben Fong-Torres", Suzanne Joe Kai





Directors Guild Awards







Melhor realização





Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza"

Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"

Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"

Steven Spielberg, "West Side Story"

Denis Villeneuve, "Dune"







Melhor primeira obra

Maggie Gyllenhaal, "The Lost Daughter"

Rebecca Hall, "Passing"

Tatiana Huezo, "Prayers for the Stolen"

Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Tick, Tick… Boom!"

Michael Sarnoski, "Pig"

Emma Seligman, "Shiva Baby"



