"O Poder do Cão" e "Duna" à frente nos Óscares

"O Poder do Cão", da neozelandesa Jane Campion, exibido na Netflix, foi o mais nomeado na lista hoje anunciada de finalistas para os Óscares da academia norte-americana de cinema. O filme da realizadora de "O Piano", vencedor em 1994, recebeu 12 nomeações, incluindo melhor filme, melhor realização e melhor ator.





Seguiu-se "Duna", com 10 nomeações, apesar de Denis Villeneuve ter ficado fora dos escolhidos para melhor realização. "Belfast" e "West Side Story" tiveram sete nomeações cada.





O anúncio dos vencedores será a 27 de março.







A lista completa de nomeados foi a seguinte:







Melhor filme



"Belfast"

"CODA"

"Não Olhem Para Cima"

"Drive My Car"

"Duna"

"King Richard"

"Licorice Pizza"

"Nightmare Alley"

"O Poder do Cão"

"West Side Story"



Melhor realização



"Belfast", Kenneth Branagh

"Drive My Car", Ryusuke Hamaguchi

"Licorice Pizza", Paul Thomas Anderson

"O Poder do Cão", Jane Campion

"West Side Story", Steven Spielberg



Melhor ator



Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"

Benedict Cumberbatch, "O Poder do Cão"

Andrew Garfield, "tick, tick...BOOM!"

Will Smith, "King Richard"

Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"



Melhor ator secundário



Ciarán Hinds, "Belfast"

Troy Kotsur, "CODA"

Jesse Plemons, "O Poder do Cão"

J.K. Simmons, "Being the Ricardos"

Kodi Smit-McPhee, "O Poder do Cão"



Melhor atriz



Jessica Chastain, "Os Olhos de Tammy Faye"

Olivia Colman, "A Filha Perdida"

Penélope Cruz, "Mães Paralelas"

Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"

Kristen Stewart, "Spencer"



Melhor atriz secundária





Jessie Buckley, "A Filha Perdida"

Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"

Judi Dench, "Belfast"

Kirsten Dunst, "O Poder do Cão"

Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard"



Melhor filme internacional



"Drive My Car" (Japão)

"Flee" (Dinamarca)

"A Mão de Deus" (Itália)

"Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom" (Butão)

"A Pior Pessoa do Mundo" (Noruega)



Melhor filme de animação



"Encanto"

"Flee"

"Luca"

"The Mitchells vs. the Machines"

"Raya e o Último Dragão"



Melhor documentário





"Ascension"

"Attica"

"Flee"

"Summer of Soul

"Writing with Fire"



Melhor documentário (curta-metragem)



"Audible"

"Lead Me Home"

"The Queen of Basketball"

"Three Songs for Benazir"

"When We Were Bullies"



Melhor filme de animação (curta-metragem)



"Affairs of the Art"

"Bestia"

"Boxballet"

"Robin Robin"

"The Windshield Wiper"



Melhor curta-metragem





"Ala Kachuu - Take and Run"

"The Dress"

"The Long Goodbye"

"On My Mind"

"Please Hold"



Melhor argumento original



"Belfast", Kenneth Branagh

"Não Olhem Para Cima", Adam McKay

"King Richard", Zach Baylin

"Licorice Pizza", Paul Thomas Anderson

"A Pior Pessoa do Mundo", Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier



Melhor argumento adaptado



"CODA", Siân Heder

"Drive My Car", Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

"Duna", Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth

"A Filha Perdida", Maggie Gyllenhaal

"O Poder do Cão", Jane Campion



Melhor direção de fotografia



"Duna", Greig Fraser

"Nightmare Alley", Dan Laustsen

"O Poder do Cão", Ari Wegner

"The Tragedy of Macbeth", Bruno Delbonnel

"West Side Story", Janusz Kaminski



Melhor montagem



"Não Olhem Para Cima", Hank Corwin

"Duna", Joe Walker

"King Richard", Pamela Martin

"O Poder do Cão", Peter Sciberras

"tick, tick...BOOM!", Myron Kerstein e Andrew Weisblum



Melhor cenografia



"Duna", Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos

"Nightmare Alley",Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau

"O Poder do Cão", Grant Major, Amber Richards

"The Tragedy of Macbeth", Stefan Dechant, Nancy Haigh

"West Side Story", Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo



Melhor som



"Belfast", Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather e Niv Adiri

"Duna", Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill e Ron Bartlett

"007: Sem Tempo Para Morrer", Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey e Mark Taylor

"O Poder do Cão", Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie e Tara Webb

"West Side Story", Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson e Shawn Murphy



Melhores efeitos visuais



"Duna", Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor e Gerd Nefzer

"Free Guy", Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis e Dan Sudick

"007: Sem Tempo Para Morrer", Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner e Chris Corbould

"Shang-Chi e a Lenda dos Dez Anéis", Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker e Dan Oliver

"Spider-Man: Sem Volta a Casa", Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein e Dan Sudick



Melhor guarda-roupa



"Cruella", Jenny Beavan

"Cyrano", Massimo Cantini Parrini e Jacqueline Durran

"Duna", Jacqueline West e Robert Morgan

"Nightmare Alley", Luis Sequeira

"West Side Story", Paul Tazewell



Melhor maquilhagem e cabelo



"Coming 2 America", Mike Marino, Stacey Morris e Carla Farmer

"Cruella", Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne e Julia Vernon

"Duna", Donald Mowat, Love Larson e Eva von Bahr

"Os Olhos de Tammy Faye", Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram e Justin Raleigh

"Casa Gucci", Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock e Frederic Aspiras



Melhor banda sonora original



"Não Olhem Para Cima", Nicholas Britell

"Duna", Hans Zimmer

"Encanto", Germaine Franco

"Mães Paralelas", Alberto Iglesias

"O Poder do Cão", Jonny Greenwood



Melhor canção original



"Be Alive", de "King Richard"

"Dos Oruguitas", de "Encanto"

"Down To Joy", de "Belfast"

"No Time to Die", de "007: Sem Tempo Para Morrer"

"Somehow You Do", de "Four Good Days"

