Ataques aéreos em Kiev, Lutsk, Rivne, Kharkiv e Jitomir

Autoridades ucranianas relataram ataques russos no oeste e centro-oeste da Ucrânia durante a noite de domingo.

Again total missile strikes at 🇺🇦. Lutsk, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, Rivne. Every day more & more rockets. Mariupol under carpet bombing. 🇷🇺 no longer has a language, humanism, civilization. Only rockets, bombs & attempts to wipe 🇺🇦 off the face of the earth. Does Europe really like it?