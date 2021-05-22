A cidade de Goma, na Republica Democrática do Congo, está sob ordem de evacuação, devido à entrada em atividade do vizinho vulcão Nyiragongo esta tarde, pouco após as 18h00 em Lisboa.
Erupção do Nyiragongo leva à fuga dos habitantes de Goma
#BREAKING: #Rwanda has opened its border for the People of Congolais.#Nyiragongo #Africa #Nigeria #BreakingNews #Volcano #DemocraticRepublicofCongo #Congo #BreakingNews #Congolais #InternationalLeaks #Goma pic.twitter.com/wDpeFq1PF2— International Leaks (@Internl_Leaks) May 22, 2021
Not sure if this tweet got stuck in a draft folder or the aim was slow down instances of panic, but multiple credible sources suggest the current risk level is higher than MONUSCO reflects here. #Goma https://t.co/1Q3Lth4yiK— christoph vogel (@ethuin) May 22, 2021
Unconfirmed: "The lava is already affecting the houses towards Buhene, north of #Goma." https://t.co/WJex79ytW3— Steve Lookner (@lookner) May 22, 2021
The lava from #Nyiragongo has reached at #Goma airport.— Juliette Karitanyi (@JujuLaBelle) May 22, 2021
My heart is in shambles pic.twitter.com/kGkclXgomT
In #Goma now! #SaveGoma https://t.co/5ZJnOyRRyq pic.twitter.com/Ss6fSCAxqR— Winnie Byanyima (@Winnie_Byanyima) May 22, 2021
"Pode parar antes ou prosseguir. É difícil de prever", referiu, prevendo uma noite difícil para o norte da República Democrática do Congo.
Uma fonte da MONUSCA revelou que todos os aparelhos das Nações Unidas foram retirados para Bukavu no sul do país e para Entebbe para o vizinho Uganda.