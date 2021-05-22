Erupção do Nyiragongo leva à fuga dos habitantes de Goma

Goma situa-se no flanco sul a uns 10 quilómetros do vulcão, nas margens do lago Kivu e, à vista da luz avermelhada no topo da montanha, milhares de pessoas pegaram no que podiam e puseram-se em fuga para o vizinho Ruanda. A cidade está sem energia.





Às 22h25 GMT, as autoridades do Ruanda abriram as fronteiras para deixar passar milhares de pessoas em pânico.





O Nyiragongo é um dos vulcões mais activos do mundo. Dario Tedesco, um vulcanologista baseado em Goma, uma cidade de cerca de dois milhões de habitantes, referiu primeiro à Agência Reuters que a lava expelida pelo vulcão poderia atingir as habitações.





A previsão acabou por se confirmar, apesar de observações ao início da noite, registadas por um voo de vigilância da missão local da ONU, a MONUSCO, terem evelado que a lava estava a descer o flanco da montanha para leste, para a fronteira ruandesa.

Not sure if this tweet got stuck in a draft folder or the aim was slow down instances of panic, but multiple credible sources suggest the current risk level is higher than MONUSCO reflects here. #Goma https://t.co/1Q3Lth4yiK — christoph vogel (@ethuin) May 22, 2021

O vulcanologista Charles Balagazi anunciou depois que uma nova brecha se tinha aberto no flanco do vulcão, e que a lava expelida por ali se dirigia para a cidade. O momento em que a lava chegou às casas foi publicado na rede Twitter.









Unconfirmed: "The lava is already affecting the houses towards Buhene, north of #Goma." https://t.co/WJex79ytW3 — Steve Lookner (@lookner) May 22, 2021



The lava from #Nyiragongo has reached at #Goma airport.



My heart is in shambles pic.twitter.com/kGkclXgomT — Juliette Karitanyi (@JujuLaBelle) May 22, 2021









Ao início da noite, a lava estava a chegar ao aeroporto da cidade do norte da RDC. Em 2002, uma erupção do Nyiragongo matou 250 pessoas e deixou 1200 sem casa, depois da lava atingir Goma.







"Apelo a população a permanecer calma e a seguir as instruções do coordenador da proteção civil da província, e as instruções da polícia e das forças armadas", afirmou o governador da província do Kivu Norte, Constand Ndima, em conferência de imprensa, antes de ser dada ordem de ativação do plano para evacuar a cidade.

O Governo em Kinshava está reunido de emergência para acompanhar a situação.



"O plano de evacuação da cidade de Goma foi ativado", anunciou na rede Twitter o ministro da Comunicação Patrick Muyaya. "O Governo debate as medidas de emergência a aplicar", acrescentou.





Tedesco confirmou à Reueters que "Goma é agora um alvo". "Está a suceder o mesmo que em 2002. Penso que a lava se está a dirigir para o centro da cidade".



"Pode parar antes ou prosseguir. É difícil de prever", referiu, prevendo uma noite difícil para o norte da República Democrática do Congo.



Uma fonte da MONUSCA revelou que todos os aparelhos das Nações Unidas foram retirados para Bukavu no sul do país e para Entebbe para o vizinho Uganda.







Apesar dos cortes de financiamento que dificultam as observações, o Observatório de Goma que acompanha o Nyiragongo relatou a 10 de maio o aumento de atividade do vulcão nos dias anteriores, de acordo com modelos registados nas erupções de 2002 e de 1977.