Erupção do vulção Kilauea no Havai após vários terramotos

por RTP
USGS - EPA

A Big Island foi sacudida por um tremor de terra de magnitude 4.4 no final de domingo. Uma hora depois, Kilauea entrou em erupção. Dos mais de 500 relatos da população sobre a ocorrência, não se registaram danos materiais, segundo as autoridades do Serviço de Vigilância Geológica americana (USGS).

Durante a noite de 20 para 21 o sistema de vigilância do vulcão detetou um brilho dentro da cratera Halemaumau. O Serviço Vigilância Geológica do vulcão Kilauea registou o início da erupção e captou imagens que mostram a fissura que produz uma fonte de lava com mais de 50 metros.

Ao tremor de terra de magnitude 4,4 na Escala de Richter, nas horas seguintes, somaram-se mais sete de intensidades inferiores entre 2,5 e 2,7, declarou a USGS.

Os serviços meteorológicos de Honolulu advertem a população para os cuidados a ter devido à queda de cinzas vulcânicas. A exposição prolongada ao ambiente de cinzas pode causar graves alergias de trato respiratório e grande irritabilidade nos olhos.

A atmosfera produzida na erupção é constituida por dióxido carbono e dióxido de enxofre entre outros gases. A recomendação, via Twiter, da Proteção Civil local é para os residentes permanecerem em casa.

"Os ventos alísios empurrarão qualquer cinza em direção a sudoeste. A precipitação das cinzas é provável no distrito de Kau em Wood Valley, Pahala, Naalehu e Ocean View. Fique em casa"

Há dois anos, o Kilauea entrou em erupção e destruiu mais de 700 habitações. A população foi forçada a abandonar as residências. É considerado o vulcão mais ativo do mundo mas desde maio de 2018 registava pouca atividade. O Havai, localizado no Oceano Pacifico, alberga o Parque Nacional dos Vulcões classificado Património Mundial. 
