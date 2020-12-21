A Big Island foi sacudida por um tremor de terra de magnitude 4.4 no final de domingo. Uma hora depois, Kilauea entrou em erupção. Dos mais de 500 relatos da população sobre a ocorrência, não se registaram danos materiais, segundo as autoridades do Serviço de Vigilância Geológica americana (USGS).
Erupção do vulção Kilauea no Havai após vários terramotos
Webcam captures start of #Kīlauea summit eruption. First image is from Dec 20 at 9:20 p.m. HST, approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the eruption. Final image taken at 1:06 a.m. HST on Dec 21. #Kilauea2020 pic.twitter.com/ffUwAUKL2Z— USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) December 21, 2020
Dawn arrives at #Kīlauea's summit, where scientists are monitoring the new eruption within Kīlauea caldera. Since Dec 20 (~9:30 pm), 3 fissure vents on the wall #Halemaʻumaʻu crater have fed lava into a growing lava lake. #Kilauea2020 pic.twitter.com/kaGI5oFXdK— USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) December 21, 2020
Video from W rim of the caldera just before midnight. As of December 21 at 1:30 a.m. HST, the growing lava lake has almost reached the level of the lowest down-dropped block that formed during the 2018 collapse events. Over the past 2 hours, the lake has risen by ~10 m (32 ft). pic.twitter.com/Qbx1d6hbq4— USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) December 21, 2020