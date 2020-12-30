Pesquisar

Found %s Results

Em direto
Covid-19. Acompanhe aqui as últimas informações sobre a pandemia no país e no mundo

EUA. Político anti-confinamento morre de Covid aos 41 anos

por RTP
DR

O congressista republicano Luke Letlow, eleito pelo Estado da Louisiana, morreu de complicações resultantes de uma infeção com o novo coronavírus. Letlow tinha-se destacado por recusar precauções contra a doença e por intervir publicamente contra as medidas de confinamento.

VER MAIS
O congressista morreu na noite de ontem no hospital de Shreveport, onde estava desde 19 de dezembro, agora internado numa unidade de cuidados intensivos. O médico que estava a tratá-lo com esteróides e com Remdesivir admitiu que Letlow não apresentava outras patologias e afirmou que ele morreu de um "episódio cardíaco".

O jovem congressista fora eleito recentemente e estava previsto que tomasse posse do cargo no passado domingo. Mas o agravamento do seu estado de saúde já o conduzira nesse momento a uma fase terminal da infeção, de que acabou por morrer. 

A notoriedade que Letlow tinha procurado e, na verdade, alcançado como agitador contra o distanciamento social, o uso de máscara e as medidas de confinamento fez da sua morte um acontecimento largamente comentado nas redes sociais.

Muitos dos comentadores foram implacáveis em classificar Letlow como um "covidiota" e em atribuir a sua morte precisamente ao desprezo por aquelas precauções que ele constantamente procurava desvalorizar.

Um dos discursos de Letlow tornou-se viral, por afirmar que já foram tomadas muitas medidas, a nível estadual e federal, para proteção contra a pandemia, mas que agora o verdadeiro perigo é o da paralisia económica.
Outros comentadores acusaram o político republicano de ser responsável não só pela sua própria morte, mas também pelo potencial contágio das pessoas com quem contactava e que poderá ter infectado.




Houve mesmo quem lembrasse que, se Letlow fosse um doente gay infectado com o vírus da SIDA, há muito que teria sido posto a ferros pelos xerifes dos Estados do Sul. E houve quem o comparasse com os "terroristas suicidas".


pub
PUB