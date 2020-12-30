O congressista republicano Luke Letlow, eleito pelo Estado da Louisiana, morreu de complicações resultantes de uma infeção com o novo coronavírus. Letlow tinha-se destacado por recusar precauções contra a doença e por intervir publicamente contra as medidas de confinamento.
EUA. Político anti-confinamento morre de Covid aos 41 anos
Outros comentadores acusaram o político republicano de ser responsável não só pela sua própria morte, mas também pelo potencial contágio das pessoas com quem contactava e que poderá ter infectado.
Our economy is vital to future of our state and our country.— Luke Letlow (@LukeLetlow) October 8, 2020
“So while we’ve been cautious and I think both the state and federal level have taken numerous precautions for COVID-19. We’re now at a place if we do not open our economy we’re in real danger.” pic.twitter.com/g3WKTuwMj2
#LukeLetlow didn’t wear masks, didn’t social distance, pushed for too early school re-openings, didn’t heed science & didn’t take #COVID19 seriously. I’m fed up & don’t care. His life didn’t matter any more than the other 338K dead Americans’— Save Our Country 🆘 (@BigBlueWaveUSA) December 30, 2020
I’m out of F*cks to give.#COVIDIOT pic.twitter.com/j4q8D51mf9
Houve mesmo quem lembrasse que, se Letlow fosse um doente gay infectado com o vírus da SIDA, há muito que teria sido posto a ferros pelos xerifes dos Estados do Sul. E houve quem o comparasse com os "terroristas suicidas".
Luke Letlow downplayed the virus and held multiple maskless rallies.— Mark Judson For Congress - Scorched Earth Dem 2022 (@Judson4Congress) December 30, 2020
Let's take a moment to reflect: How many other people died as a result of his behavior?
We can all take solace in the fact that his death was God's will.
"A man reaps what he sows." Galatians 6#COVIDIOT
Authorities should check into who else Letlow infected.— Art Martin (@gartmartin9) December 30, 2020
I have no thoughts and prayers for him...
If he were a gay man with HIV, he would have been locked up long ago by southern Sheriffs.
You’re so correct! These people going around spreading it are suicidal terrorists— BlueIndiana (Big Chief Reclaiming My Time) (@BlueIndiana1) December 30, 2020