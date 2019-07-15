Guerra no Twitter. Donald Trump acusado de racismo após ataque a congressistas

Graça Andrade Ramos - RTP15 Jul, 2019, 20:33 / atualizado em 15 Jul, 2019, 21:58 | Mundo

Racista, é o epiteto mais suave aplicado a Donald Trump. Os democratas voltaram a pedir a sua destituição, a Casa Branca embrulha-se em explicações, e o próprio Trump delicia-se a reforçar as suas razões.





As visadas no ataque de Trump, foram, presumivelmente, quatro representantes eleitas pelo Partido Democrata, conhecidas como a equipa, pela força que assumiram no Congresso após serem eleitas.







A tempestade começou aliás no seio dos próprios democratas, no início da semana passada, quando Nancy Pelosi, a presidente do Congresso, lamentou, perante colegas de partido, o facto de algumas pessoas usarem as redes sociais para criticar outros membros do partido.

Pelosi estará envolvida com Alexandria Ocasio-Cortes numa guerra pela influência no partido, levando a congressista mais nova a acusa-la de querer marginalizar as mulheres de cor.

Fiel ao seu estilo, Donald Trump não conseguiu conter as suas próprias opiniões.







Depois de manifestar sexta-feira a Pelosi o seu apoio, não solicitado, no domingo, 14 de julho, aproveitou para atacar, sem nomear ninguém, "mulheres congressistas progressistas, oriundas originalmente de países cujos governos são uma absoluta catástrofe, os piores, mais corruptos e ineptos do mundo inteiro (se tiverem sequer um Governo funcional)".





....and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 14 de julho de 2019



O Presidente considerou "interessante" que elas "digam em alto e bom som e cruelmente às pessoas dos Estados Unidos, a maior e mais poderosa nação na Terra, como é que o Governo deve ser conduzido".





"Porque não regressam e ajudam a consertar os lugares completamente desfeitos e infestados de crime do onde vieram," sugeriu Trump.

"Racista e vergonhoso"



"E depois voltem e mostrem-nos como se faz. Esses lugares precisam muito da vossa ajuda, apressem-se a ir-se embora. Tenho a certeza de que Nancy Pelosi ficaria muito feliz de organizar rapidamente as vossas viagens", rematou.



....it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 14 de julho de 2019





As palavras de Donald Trump foram imediatamente rejeitadas e denunciadas, não só no Twitter como em toda a comunicação social. O primeiro reparo foi ao facto das referidas congressistas serem todas nadas e criadas nos Estados Unidos. Apenas Omar entrou no país aos 12 anos.

O ex-vice presidente de Barack Obama, Joe Biden, tweetou que "o racismo e a xenofobia não têm lugar na América". Bernie Sanders, o candidato democrata afastado da corrida presidencial de 2016 por Hillary Clinton, disse que, quando chama racista ao Presidente "é a isto que me refiro".







Domingo, a descrição foi usada por praticamente todos os candidatos a candidato democrata.

Ainda irritados com a recente polémica em torno do embaixador britânico nos Estados Unidos e de Trump, o gabinete da primeira-ministra do Reino Unido considerou "completamente inaceitáveis" os tweets do Presidente norte-americano.





Contra-ataque delas

Nancy Pelosi não ficou impressionada com o apoio recebido por parte de Donald Trump e disse que este quer "tornar de novo a América branca", enquanto Ocasio-Cortes considerou que Trump "não consegue conceber uma América que nos inclua".

Mr. President, the country I “come from,” & the country we all swear to, is the United States.



But given how you’ve destroyed our border with inhumane camps, all at a benefit to you & the corps who profit off them, you are absolutely right about the corruption laid at your feet. https://t.co/HLKQCotR8T — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) 14 de julho de 2019



"Sr Presidente, o país de onde venho & e o país a quem todos juramos, são os Estados Unidos", tweetou a congressista, acusando Trump de "destruir a fronteira com campos desumanos, tudo para se beneficiar & e à corporação que beneficia deles" .







"O Sr apoia-se numa América amedrontada para a sua pilhagem", acrescentou depois. A congressista exigiu ainda aos republicanos que se pronunciem contra Donald Trump. "É esta a sua agenda?", questionou.



Want a response to a lawless & complete failure of a President?



He is the crisis.

His dangerous ideology is the crisis.

He needs to be impeached. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) 14 de julho de 2019





Rashida Tlaib disse por seu lado que Trump é um Presidente "fora da lei e um completo fracasso". "É a crise, a sua ideologia perigosa é a crise, precisa ser destituído", afirmou.





You are stoking white nationalism bc you are angry that people like us are serving in Congress and fighting against your hate-filled agenda.



“America's answer to the intolerant man is diversity, the very diversity which our heritage of religious freedom has inspired.” -RFK — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) 14 de julho de 2019



Os congressistas republicanos, por seu lado, mantêm o silêncio. Há contudo também quem não veja qualquer racismo nas palavras do Presidente.

"Tão triste, ver os democratas a defenderem pessoas que falam tão mal do nosso país e que, além disso, odeiam Israel com uma paixão verdadeiramente desenfreada. Sempre que são confrontadas, chamam aos seus adversários, incluindo Nancy Pelosi, "RACISTA"", denunciou.





....and the many terrible things they say about the United States must not be allowed to go unchallenged. If the Democrat Party wants to continue to condone such disgraceful behavior, then we look even more forward to seeing you at the ballot box in 2020! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 15 de julho de 2019

"A sua linguagem ofensiva, e as muitas coisas terríveis que dizem sobre os Estados Unidos, não podem ficar sem resposta. Se o Partido Democrata quer continuar a compactuar com este comportamento vergonhoso, então esperamos ainda com maior ansiedade as eleições de 2020!", referiu Trump, que se recandidatou às presidenciais norte-americanas do próximo ano.

"Desculpas ao país", pede Trump



When will the Radical Left Congresswomen apologize to our Country, the people of Israel and even to the Office of the President, for the foul language they have used, and the terrible things they have said. So many people are angry at them & their horrible & disgusting actions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 15 de julho de 2019

Muito longe de se mostrar arrependido, o Presidente exigiu depois às congressistas "pedidos de desculpas ao nosso país".

"Quando é que as Congressistas da Esquerda Radical pedem desculpa ao nosso país, ao povo de Israel e até ao Gabinete do Presidente, pela linguagem inapropriada que usaram e as coisas terríveis que disseram. Tantas pessoas estão zangadas com elas & com as suas ações vergonhosas!", escreveu Donald Trump.

Na série seguinte de tweets, Trump discute medidas de imigração e de Saúde. Dizendo que será interessante ver as consequências para os democratas, se estes se quiserem "unir em torno da linguagem feia & ódio racista cuspido pelas bocas e ações destas muito impopulares & nada representativas congressistas."



If Democrats want to unite around the foul language & racist hatred spewed from the mouths and actions of these very unpopular & unrepresentative Congresswomen, it will be interesting to see how it plays out. I can tell you that they have made Israel feel abandoned by the U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 15 de julho de 2019 Trump afirma ainda que as congressistas se referem aos guardas-fronteiriços como "Guardas de Campos de Concentração", devido às condições em que vivem os imigrantes detidos do lado americano da fronteira sul dos Estados Unidos, e aos israelitas como "bandidos, não como vítimas de toda a região".

Trump afirma ainda que as congressistas se referem aos guardas-fronteiriços como "Guardas de Campos de Concentração", devido às condições em que vivem os imigrantes detidos do lado americano da fronteira sul dos Estados Unidos, e aos israelitas como "bandidos, não como vítimas de toda a região".

"Comunistas" e "anti-semitas"



....they are Anti-Semitic, they are Anti-America, we don’t need to know anything about them personally, talk about their policies. I think they are American citizens who are duly elected that are running on an agenda that is disgusting, that the American people will reject...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 15 de julho de 2019



"Penso que são cidadãs americanas que foram devidamente eleitas que seguem uma agenda que é vergonhosa, que o povo americano irá rejeitar..." vaticina o Presidente, deixando depois avisos.







"Façam delas o futuro do Partido Democrata, e destruirão o Partido Democrata. As suas políticas irão destruir o nosso País" @LindseyGrahamSC Preciso dizer mais?"

A visada neste ultimo tweet, a senadora republicana Lindsey Graham, é uma aliada próxima do Presidente, que jogou golfe com Donald Trump, durante o fim-de-semana.







Entrevistada no programa de televisão Fox and Friends, recomendou ao Presidente que tenha uma atitude "mais elevada".

Os comentários de Pelosi foram interpretados como sendo uma referência às congressistas Alexandria Ocasio-Cortes, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley e Ilhan Omar. Todas são jovens, populares, e muito ativas e francas nas opiniões que publicam na. E, de acordo com os critérios norte-americanos, são também "não brancas"."Dizer a estas cidadãs americanas (a maioria delas nasceu aqui) para regressar aosé racista e vergonhoso,em resposta o congressita Justin Amash."Nesta altura, depois destesqual é a objeção factual à descrição do Presidente como um nacionalista branco?", perguntou por seu lado o economista e escritor Dan Drezner.Omar dirigiu-se igualmente a Trump em discurso direto. "O Sr está a atiçar o nacionalismo branco", acusou, "porque está irritado que pessoas como nós sirvam no Congresso e lutem contra a sua agenda cheia de ódio", escreveu.Perante as reações tempestuosas, particularmente das alegadamente visadas e de figuras do Partido Democrata, o Presidente não se deixou ficar.Já segunda-feira, após ondas de críticas e de respostas, a Casa Branca negou as acusações de racismo e afirmou que o Presidente se referia de forma específica aos comentários expressos pela congressista Ilhan Omar, oriunda da Somália.Nos seus, Trump fala contudo em "congressistas", no plural, designação que, afirmam os analistas e comentadores, se refere quase de certeza àO chefe de gabinete do vice-presidente Mike Pence, Marc Short, disse que não considerava o Presidente racista, lembrando que Trump escolheu Elaine Chao, nascida fora dos Estados Unidos, para a pasta dos Transportes.Há alguns meses, Ilhan Omar provocou protestos de Washington em peso, ao sugerir que os membros do Congresso apoiam Israel em troca de dinheiro. Rashida Tlaib animou por seu lado uma multidão de apoiantes, chamando ao Presidente uma obscenidade e dizendo que seria afastado do cargo."Todos sabemos que AOC (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortes) e esta equipa são uma série de comunistas, odeiam Israel e o nosso próprio país", acusou o Presidente esta segunda-feira. "São anti-semitas, são anti-americanas, não precisamos de saber nada sobre elas pessoalmente, falamos das suas políticas"."Não se envolva pessoalmente. Não engula a isca", recomendou a senadora a Trump.