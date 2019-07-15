Guerra no Twitter. Donald Trump acusado de racismo após ataque a congressistas
Se nos últimos três anos o Presidente dos Estados Unidos habituou o mundo às suas tiradas polémicas e opiniões controversas, expressas no Twitter, este fim-de-semana, deu munições de sobra aos seus muitos detratores.
Os comentários de Pelosi foram interpretados como sendo uma referência às congressistas Alexandria Ocasio-Cortes, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley e Ilhan Omar. Todas são jovens, populares, e muito ativas e francas nas opiniões que publicam na web. E, de acordo com os critérios norte-americanos, são também "não brancas".Pelosi estará envolvida com Alexandria Ocasio-Cortes numa guerra pela influência no partido, levando a congressista mais nova a acusa-la de querer marginalizar as mulheres de cor.
....and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 14 de julho de 2019
....it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 14 de julho de 2019
"Dizer a estas cidadãs americanas (a maioria delas nasceu aqui) para regressar aos lugares infestados de crime de onde vieram é racista e vergonhoso, tweetou em resposta o congressita Justin Amash.
"Nesta altura, depois destes tweets, qual é a objeção factual à descrição do Presidente como um nacionalista branco?", perguntou por seu lado o economista e escritor Dan Drezner.
Mr. President, the country I “come from,” & the country we all swear to, is the United States.— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) 14 de julho de 2019
But given how you’ve destroyed our border with inhumane camps, all at a benefit to you & the corps who profit off them, you are absolutely right about the corruption laid at your feet. https://t.co/HLKQCotR8T
Want a response to a lawless & complete failure of a President?— Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) 14 de julho de 2019
He is the crisis.
His dangerous ideology is the crisis.
He needs to be impeached.
You are stoking white nationalism bc you are angry that people like us are serving in Congress and fighting against your hate-filled agenda.— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) 14 de julho de 2019
“America's answer to the intolerant man is diversity, the very diversity which our heritage of religious freedom has inspired.” -RFK
Perante as reações tempestuosas, particularmente das alegadamente visadas e de figuras do Partido Democrata, o Presidente não se deixou ficar.
....and the many terrible things they say about the United States must not be allowed to go unchallenged. If the Democrat Party wants to continue to condone such disgraceful behavior, then we look even more forward to seeing you at the ballot box in 2020!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 15 de julho de 2019
Já segunda-feira, após ondas de críticas e de respostas, a Casa Branca negou as acusações de racismo e afirmou que o Presidente se referia de forma específica aos comentários expressos pela congressista Ilhan Omar, oriunda da Somália.
Nos seus tweets, Trump fala contudo em "congressistas", no plural, designação que, afirmam os analistas e comentadores, se refere quase de certeza à equipa.
O chefe de gabinete do vice-presidente Mike Pence, Marc Short, disse que não considerava o Presidente racista, lembrando que Trump escolheu Elaine Chao, nascida fora dos Estados Unidos, para a pasta dos Transportes.
When will the Radical Left Congresswomen apologize to our Country, the people of Israel and even to the Office of the President, for the foul language they have used, and the terrible things they have said. So many people are angry at them & their horrible & disgusting actions!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 15 de julho de 2019
Trump afirma ainda que as congressistas se referem aos guardas-fronteiriços como "Guardas de Campos de Concentração", devido às condições em que vivem os imigrantes detidos do lado americano da fronteira sul dos Estados Unidos, e aos israelitas como "bandidos, não como vítimas de toda a região".
If Democrats want to unite around the foul language & racist hatred spewed from the mouths and actions of these very unpopular & unrepresentative Congresswomen, it will be interesting to see how it plays out. I can tell you that they have made Israel feel abandoned by the U.S.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 15 de julho de 2019
Há alguns meses, Ilhan Omar provocou protestos de Washington em peso, ao sugerir que os membros do Congresso apoiam Israel em troca de dinheiro. Rashida Tlaib animou por seu lado uma multidão de apoiantes, chamando ao Presidente uma obscenidade e dizendo que seria afastado do cargo.
"Todos sabemos que AOC (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortes) e esta equipa são uma série de comunistas, odeiam Israel e o nosso próprio país", acusou o Presidente esta segunda-feira. "São anti-semitas, são anti-americanas, não precisamos de saber nada sobre elas pessoalmente, falamos das suas políticas".
....they are Anti-Semitic, they are Anti-America, we don’t need to know anything about them personally, talk about their policies. I think they are American citizens who are duly elected that are running on an agenda that is disgusting, that the American people will reject......— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 15 de julho de 2019
"Não se envolva pessoalmente. Não engula a isca", recomendou a senadora a Trump.