Joe Biden abandona corrida presidencial e declara "total apoio" a Kamala Harris
O presidente dos Estados Unidos anunciou este domingo a desistência da corrida à reeleição para um segundo mandato na Casa Branca. Na rede social X, Joe Biden manifestou a intenção de cumprir o que resta do atual mandato e declarou o apoio a uma candidatura da sua vice-presidente, Kamala Harris. Na plataforma Truth Social, Donald Trump reagiu com aspereza, sublinhando que o até agora adversário democrata "não está apto a candidatar-se" nem "está certamente apto a servir - e nunca esteve!".
July 21, 2024
My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best… pic.twitter.com/x8DnvuImJV— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 21, 2024
De acordo com a CNN, Trump considera que será "mais fácil derrotar Kamala Harris".
Joe Biden has been one of America’s most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me. Today, we’ve also been reminded – again – that he’s a patriot of the highest order.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 21, 2024
At this unprecedented juncture in American history, we must be clear about what just happened. The Democrat Party forced the Democrat nominee off the ballot, just over 100 days before the election.— Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) July 21, 2024
President Joe Biden is a patriotic American who has always put our country first. His legacy of vision, values and leadership make him one of the most consequential Presidents in American history.— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 21, 2024
Joe Biden has served our country with honor and dignity.— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 21, 2024
As the first president to ever walk on a picket line with striking workers, he has been the most pro-working class president in modern American history.
Thank you, Mr. President, for all you’ve done.