Joe Biden abandona corrida presidencial e declara "total apoio" a Kamala Harris

por Rachel Mestre Mesquita - RTP
Biden não resistiu à pressão interna, no campo democrata, para a sua saída de cena Allison Joyce - EPA

O presidente dos Estados Unidos anunciou este domingo a desistência da corrida à reeleição para um segundo mandato na Casa Branca. Na rede social X, Joe Biden manifestou a intenção de cumprir o que resta do atual mandato e declarou o apoio a uma candidatura da sua vice-presidente, Kamala Harris. Na plataforma Truth Social, Donald Trump reagiu com aspereza, sublinhando que o até agora adversário democrata "não está apto a candidatar-se" nem "está certamente apto a servir - e nunca esteve!".

VER MAIS
A menos de quatro meses da eleição presidencial e após semanas de incerteza sobre o seu estado de saúde, o presidente democrata norte-americano, de 81 anos, fez publicar uma declaração na sua conta da rede social X, anunciando que não se candidatará à Presidência dos EUA em 2024. E prometeu dirigir-se aos norte-americanos nos próximos dias para abordar a decisão com maior detalhe.


"Acredito que é do melhor interesse do meu partido e do país que eu me afaste e me concentre apenas em servir como presidente durante o resto do meu mandato", pode ler-se na declaração.  "Foi a maior honra da minha vida servir-vos como presidente", acrescenta o texto.
Após anunciar a retirada da candidatura, Joe Biden declarou "total apoio" à candidatura da sua vice-presidente, Kamala Harris, também através da rede social X.


"A minha primeira decisão como candidato do partido em 2020 foi escolher Kamala Harris como minha vice-presidente. E tem sido a melhor decisão que tomei. Hoje quero oferecer o meu total apoio e endosso a Kamala para ser a candidata do nosso partido este ano. Democratas - é altura de nos unirmos e derrotarmos Trump. Vamos a isto", escreveu.

Por sua vez, Kamala Harris elogiou o "ato altruísta e patriótico" do presidente Biden e anunciou que pretende "ganhar a nomeação" democrata e "derrotar Trump" em novembro.

"Sinto-me honrada por ter o apoio do presidente e a minha intenção é ganhar e conquistar esta nomeação. (...) Farei tudo o que estiver ao meu alcance para unir o Partido Democrata - e unir a nossa nação - para derrotar Donald Trump e a sua agenda extremista do Projeto 2025", afirmou numa declaração publicada mais de uma hora depois.
Trump repete que Biden “não está apto para ser candidato”
Numa publicação na plataforma Truth Social, o candidato do Partido republicano à eleição presidencial escreveu que Joe Biden "não estava apto a concorrer à Presidência e certamente não está apto a servir (o país) - e nunca esteve". "Todos à sua volta, incluindo o seu médico e os meios de comunicação social, sabiam que ele não estava apto para ser presidente, e não estava”, afirmou Donald Trump.




O magnata do imobiliário aproveitou a ocasião para criticar o mandato de Joe Biden: "Vejam o que ele fez ao nosso país, com milhões de pessoas a atravessar a nossa fronteira, sem qualquer controlo e sem serem avaliadas, muitas delas vindas de prisões e de instituições psiquiátricas, e um número recorde de terroristas"

"Sofreremos muito por causa da sua presidência, mas remediaremos os danos que ele causou muito rapidamente. TORNAR A AMÉRICA GRANDE DE NOVO!", concluiu.

De acordo com a CNN, Trump considera que será "mais fácil derrotar Kamala Harris".
Reações multiplicam-se
O antigo presidente dos EUA, Barack Obama, elogiou Joe Biden e disse que a sua retirada colocará os Estados Unidos em "águas desconhecidas". Numa declaração partilhada na rede social X, Obama destacou o "historial excecional" de Biden, que lhe deu "todo o direito de se candidatar à reeleição e de terminar o trabalho que começou".

"Sei que ele não tomaria esta decisão se não acreditasse que era a mais correcta para a América", afirmou Obama. "Esta decisão é um testemunho do amor de Joe Biden pelo país (...) mais uma vez, coloca os interesses do povo americano à frente dos seus próprios interesses", acrescentou.


O atual  líder republicano da Câmara dos Representantes, Mike Johnson, considerou, por sua vez, que Biden deve demitir-se “imediatamente” após o seu anúncio. "Se Joe Biden não está apto a concorrer à presidência, não está apto a ser presidente. Deve demitir-se imediatamente”, escreveu na rede social X.

 
Já a antiga presidente democrata da Câmara dos Representantes, Nancy Pelosi, prestou homenagem a Joe Biden sem mencionar Kamala Harris, na sua primeira reação nas redes sociais. "O presidente Joe Biden é um americano patriota que sempre colocou o nosso país em primeiro lugar. O seu legado de visão, valores e liderança fazem dele um dos presidentes mais importantes da história americana", afirmou.


Também Bernie Sanders, senador independente norte-americano que disputou com Joe Biden as primárias do Partido Democrático em 2020, prestou homenagem ao presidente norte-americano, dizendo que "serviu o país com honra e dignidade" e foi o "presidente mais a favor da classe trabalhadora da história americana moderna".
"Obrigado, senhor presidente, por tudo o que fez", agradeceu Bernie Sanders.
Artigos Relacionados
Tópicos
PUB