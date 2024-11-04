Jovem detida no Irão depois de protesto em roupa interior numa universidade em Teerão

por João Couraceiro - Antena 1

Foto: Reuters

No Irão há revolta e preocupação pela estudante detida por protestar em roupa interior numa faculdade em Teerão.

VER MAIS
Tudo aconteceu este fim-de-semana, o momento foi gravado e circula nas redes sociais.

PUB
PUB