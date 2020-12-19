Com cerca de 4200 quilómetros quadrados, o icebergue A68-A movimenta-se em águas da Geórgia do Sul e aproxima-se desta ilha. Os cientistas alertam que o possível embate irá alterar o ecossistema da vida selvagem e provocar um desastre ambiental.
Maior icebergue do mundo ameaça colidir com ilha a sul do Atlântico
❄️ A68-A iceberg is now less than 100 kilometers away from South-Georgia island coasts.— Mundi News (@mundiwebservice) December 16, 2020
It starts to turn around himself meaning it might have reached the seafloor level around the island and be partly grounded.
A68-A Iceberg drift is monitored thanks to #Sentinel3 satellite🛰️ pic.twitter.com/pJyl9BQ1yh
Os ecossistemas da vida selvagem que dependem da costa da Ilha da Geórgia do Sul ficaram ameaçados, explica o professor Geraint Tarling, ecologista do British Antarctic Survey à BBC.
We now have VIDEO of that @RoyalAirForce reconnaissance flight over #iceberg #A68a. There are some mighty fissures, and the sea around the berg is littered with bits and bobs. Watchout South Georgia! 🦭🐧 Read more: https://t.co/0hJP5fDdJ5 pic.twitter.com/MOWUWMuwZg— Jonathan Amos (@BBCAmos) December 8, 2020
We are keeping a close eye on the A68a iceberg as it drifts through #SouthGeorgia waters. These shots taken from a @RoyalAirForce A400M aircraft provide a unique view. It was so huge it was impossible to capture its entirety in a single shot! #SGSSIdiscover pic.twitter.com/nX8ToUfQP9— Government SGSSI (@GovSGSSI) December 5, 2020
Se não houver correntes que contrariem a evolução atual, o A68-A irá embater na ilha e ficará preso, até derreter.
O degelo de água doce trará também impacto à vida subaquática, como o fitoplâncton e a sucessiva cadeia alimentar.