Maior icebergue do mundo ameaça colidir com ilha a sul do Atlântico

por Carla Quirino - RTP
Iceberg A68a. Voo de reconhecimento a 18 de novembro feito pela Royal Air Force. Ministério da Defesa do Reino Unido

Com cerca de 4200 quilómetros quadrados, o icebergue A68-A movimenta-se em águas da Geórgia do Sul e aproxima-se desta ilha. Os cientistas alertam que o possível embate irá alterar o ecossistema da vida selvagem e provocar um desastre ambiental.

Em 2017, esta massa de gelo separou-se da Antártida e as correntes marítimas colocaram-na em rota de colisão com a ilha britânica.

O impacto está previsto para este mês ou janeiro de 2021, segundo a Royal Navy.


O icebergue A68-A, com uma área um pouco menor que a superfície do Algarve, ao colidir com o território, ficará encalhado, podendo alterar ou até bloquear o acesso da fauna local aos alimentos. As colónias de focas e de pinguins terão dificuldade em seguir as rotas habituais para alimentar as crias."Quando falamos sobre pinguins e focas durante o período que é realmente crucial para esses animais, a criação de filhotes, a distância real que eles têm de percorrer para encontrar comida (peixe e krill) é fundamental para serem bem sucedidos. Se eles têm de fazer um grande desvio, significa que não vão voltar aos seus filhos a tempo de evitar que morram de fome".

Os ecossistemas da vida selvagem que dependem da costa da Ilha da Geórgia do Sul ficaram ameaçados, explica o professor Geraint Tarling, ecologista do British Antarctic Survey à BBC.

O refúgio das baleias, nos recantos costeiros, pode desaparecer devido ao gigante obstáculo de gelo.
 

Segundo as autoridades de vigilância do Antártico, as imagens de satélite documentam a distância de cerca de 100 quilómetros entre o maior icebergue do mundo e terra.


Os investigadores esperam que o icebergue se desintegre em pleno oceano, caso vire para norte. Imagens de satélite registadas na passada quinta-feira revelaram um pedaço de aproximadamente 150 quilómetros quadrados a flutuar livre do icebergue principal. Terá embatido no fundo do mar, o que provocou a quebra do canto.

Se não houver correntes que contrariem a evolução atual, o A68-A irá embater na ilha e ficará preso, até derreter.
“Os ecossistemas podem e irão recuperar, é claro, mas até esse momento, há o perigo de que, se esse icebergue ficar preso, ele possa ficar lá por dez anos", acrescenta Geraint Tarling.

O degelo de água doce trará também impacto à vida subaquática, como o fitoplâncton e a sucessiva cadeia alimentar.

O icebergue A68-A já percorreu cerca de 1500 quilómetros em mar aberto, nos ultimos três anos e meio, até chegar perto de Geórgia do Sul.

No território britânico ultramarino não há pessoas residentes em permanência, apenas bases ligadas à investigação.
