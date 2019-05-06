Found %s Results

Nasceu o filho de Meghan Markle e do príncipe Harry

| Mundo

O bebé é o sétimo na linha de sucessão ao trono britânico
|

O Palácio de Buckingham anunciou ao início da tarde desta segunda-feira o nascimento do filho de Meghan Markle, duquesa de Sussex, e do príncipe Harry.

“A duquesa e o bebé estão saudáveis e encontram-se bem. O casal agradece a todos o entusiasmo e apoio durante este momento muito especial nas suas vidas. Mais detalhes serão partilhados nos próximos dias”, lê-se na conta do casal no Instagram.

O bebé é o sétimo na linha de sucessão ao trono britânico e nasceu com 3,2 quilogramas.

De acordo com o pai, o nome da criança ainda não está escolhido mas esta será apresentada ao público pela primeira vez dentro de poucos dias.



“Foi incrível, absolutamente incrível”, declarou o príncipe Harry após o nascimento do seu primeiro filho. “Estou incrivelmente orgulhoso da minha mulher (…) e este pequeno bebé é de encantar”.

Harry, o neto de 34 anos da Rainha Isabel II, e Meghan, antiga atriz norte-americana de 37 anos, casaram em maio do ano passado. A cerimónia realizou-se no castelo de Windsor.

O bebé hoje nascido é o oitavo bisneto da Rainha de 93 anos e poderá ter o direito de manter a cidadania britânica e norte-americana.

A primeira-ministra britânica já deu os parabéns ao casal. “Desejo-vos o melhor neste momento de felicidade”, declarou Theresa May no Twitter.


