Nasceu o filho de Meghan Markle e do príncipe Harry
O Palácio de Buckingham anunciou ao início da tarde desta segunda-feira o nascimento do filho de Meghan Markle, duquesa de Sussex, e do príncipe Harry.
We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.
Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the arrival of their baby boy. Wishing you all the best at this happy time.— Theresa May (@theresa_may) 6 de maio de 2019