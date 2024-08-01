|

O desafio do jornalista norte-americano libertado. "Putin, aceita dar-me uma entrevista agora?"

por Cristina Santos - RTP
Tupolev russo, com os ex-prisioneiros a bordo, a aterrar no aeroporto em Ankara. AFP

Na maior troca de prisioneiros entre russos e norte-americanos desde a Guerra Fria, Joe Biden defende que as "alianças tornam-nos mais fortes" e acrescenta que neste acordo de troca de prisioneiros estão incluídos presos políticos russos.

O Wall Street Journal revelou alguns detalhes da libertação do seu correspondente, Evan Gershkovich. A Federação Russa permitiu que o jornalista saísse com os papéis que escreveu enquanto esteve detido, as cartas e o rascunho de um livro em que trabalhou. No entanto, as autoridades russas entregaram a Evan Gershkovich uma folha de papel e exigiram que o repórter escrevesse um pedido de clemência dirigido a Vladimir Putin.

Os 16 meses de cadeia permitiram ao jornalista norte-americano aprimorar a língua russa e, depois de cumprir o que foi exigido que escrevesse, na última linha deixou uma pergunta ao presidente russo. "Putin, aceita dar-me uma entrevista, agora que fui libertado?", foi a questão endereçada ao presidente russo pelo jornalista norte-americano.



O porta-voz do Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, afirmou que "fiquem longe os inimigos que deixaram a Rússia e que os amigos possam voltar para casa".

Joe Biden, numa declaração esta tarde, saudou as “decisões corajosas” dos aliados ocidentais, sublinhou que este caso "prova por que razão temos de ter aliados no mundo". O presidente norte-americano defende, de novo, que as "alianças tornam-nos mais fortes" e acrescenta que neste acordo de troca de prisioneiros estão incluídos presos políticos russos.

Antes de Biden, o secretário de Estado dos EUA, Antony Blinken, disse que “Paul Whelan, Evan Gershkovich e Alsu Kurmasheva estão a caminho dos Estados Unidos para se reunirem com as suas famílias”.
Kamala Harris, vice-presidente dos EUA e candidata à presidência, escreveu na rede social X que “é um grande conforto saber que a sua horrível provação acabou e que em breve se reunirão com as suas famílias.”




O repórter do Wall Street Journal, Evan Gershkovich, e o ex-fuzileiro naval, Paul Whelan, estavam entre os 26 prisioneiros dos Estados Unidos e da Rússia que foram libertados na sequência de negociações mediadas pela Turquia.
