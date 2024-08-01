O desafio do jornalista norte-americano libertado. "Putin, aceita dar-me uma entrevista agora?"
Na maior troca de prisioneiros entre russos e norte-americanos desde a Guerra Fria, Joe Biden defende que as "alianças tornam-nos mais fortes" e acrescenta que neste acordo de troca de prisioneiros estão incluídos presos políticos russos.
Paul Whelan, Evan Gershkovich, and Alsu Kurmasheva are on their way to the United States to reunite with their families. I’m grateful for all of those who worked to secure their freedom and for our allies and partners who made this deal possible.— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) August 1, 2024
Today, we celebrate the release of Paul, Evan, Alsu, Vladimir, and others who were unjustly held in Russia. It gives me great comfort to know that their horrible ordeal is over and that they will soon be reunited with their families. @POTUS and I will not stop working until every…— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) August 1, 2024