O Prémio Nobel da Química de 2022 foi atribuído esta quarta-feira a Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal e K. Barry Sharpless "pelo desenvolvimento da química do clíque e química bio-ortogonal".
Prémio Nobel da Química atribuído a Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal e K. Barry Sharpless
Por sua vez, Carolyn Bertozzi levou a química do clique para "uma nova dimensão" e começou a utilizá-la em organismos vivos. As reações bio-ortogonais que desenvolveu ocorrem sem interromper a química normal da célula.
Barry Sharpless has just become the fifth individual to be awarded two Nobel Prizes.— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2022
He follows in the footsteps of double #NobelPrize laureates John Bardeen, Marie Skłodowska Curie, Linus Pauling and Frederick Sanger.
Sharpless was awarded the chemistry prize in 2001 and 2022 pic.twitter.com/iQg0FL79zg
“O Prémio de Química deste ano é sobre não complicar demasiado as coisas, mas trabalhar com o que é fácil e simples. Moléculas funcionais podem ser construídas mesmo seguindo um percurso direto”, salienta Johan Åqvist, presidente do Comité Nobel de Química.
The 2022 #NobelPrize laureates in chemistry Barry Sharpless and Morten Meldal have laid the foundation for a functional form of chemistry – click chemistry – in which molecular building blocks snap together quickly and efficiently. pic.twitter.com/uHCEQI59Zv— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2022
Carolyn Bertozzi – awarded the 2022 #NobelPrize in Chemistry – has taken click chemistry to a new dimension and started utilising it in living organisms. Her bioorthogonal reactions take place without disrupting the normal chemistry of the cell. pic.twitter.com/ljBgNQpMwx— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2022