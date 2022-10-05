Prémio Nobel da Química atribuído a Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal e K. Barry Sharpless

por RTP

O Prémio Nobel da Química de 2022 foi atribuído esta quarta-feira a Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal e K. Barry Sharpless "pelo desenvolvimento da química do clíque e química bio-ortogonal".

VER MAIS
A química do clique é utilizada no desenvolvimento de produtos farmacêuticos para mapear o ADN e criar materiais mais adequados à finalidade a que se destinam. Através da química do clique e, depois disso, das reações bio-ortogonais, os investigadores estão a explorar a melhor adequação produtos farmacêuticos contra o cancro, destaca a Academia Sueca.

Barry Sharpless e Morten Meldal lançaram as bases para uma forma funcional de química – click chemistry – na qual os blocos de construção molecular se encaixam de forma rápida e eficiente.

Por sua vez, Carolyn Bertozzi levou a química do clique para "uma nova dimensão" e começou a utilizá-la em organismos vivos. As reações bio-ortogonais que desenvolveu ocorrem sem interromper a química normal da célula.

Destaque, na atribuição deste Nobel, para Barry Sharpless, que recebe um Nobel da Química pela segunda vez, tornando-se assim na quinta pessoa da história a ser laureada com dois prémios Nobel.

Sharpless tinha recebido o Prémio Nobel da Química em 2001. Ao ser distinguido de novo, junta-se a outras personalidades que receberam o Prémio Nobel por duas vezes: John Bardeen, Marie Skłodowska Curie, Linus Pauling e Frederick Sanger.

"Facilitar processos difíceis"

De acordo com a Academia Sueca, o Nobel da Química de 2022 distingue um processo que tem por objetivo "facilitar processos difíceis".

Se a química ambiciona muitas vezes a elaboração de moléculas cada vez mais complicadas, na pesquisa farmacêutica é  geralmente necessário recriar de forma artificial moléculas naturais com propriedades medicinais.

Essa realidade levou a muitas construções moleculares admiráveis, mas que são geralmente complicadas e muito caras de produzir.

“O Prémio de Química deste ano é sobre não complicar demasiado as coisas, mas trabalhar com o que é fácil e simples. Moléculas funcionais podem ser construídas mesmo seguindo um percurso direto”, salienta Johan Åqvist, presidente do Comité Nobel de Química.

No comunicado desta quarta-feira, a Academia Sueca destaca o papel de Barry Sharpless, que inventou o conceito de "química do clique", ou seja, uma forma de química simples e confiável onde as reações ocorrem com rapidez e os subprodutos não desejados se evitam.

De seguida, Morten Meldal e Barry Sharpless apresentaram separadamente o que é hoje considerado como "a joia da coroa da química do clique": a cicloadição azida-alcino catalisada por cobre.


Esta é uma reação eficiente trouxe o funcionalismo para a química e tem agora um uso generalizado. Entre outras funções, é utilizada no desenvolvimento de produtos farmacêuticos, no mapeamento de ADN e na criação de materiais mais ajustados à finalidade.

De seguida, Carolyn Bertozzi levou a química do lclique "para uma nova dimensão", desenvolvendo reações que funcionam dentro de organismos vivos com o propósito de mapear biomoléculas importantes, mas evasivas. As reações "bio-ortogonais" ocorrem sem interromper a química normal da célula.


Estas reações são hoje usadas a nível global para "explorar células e rastrear processos biológicos". Com as reações bio-ortogonais, os investigadores conseguiram aperfeiçoar o ajuste de medicamentos contra o cancro que estão atualmente a ser testados em ensaios clínicos.
Tópicos
pub
PUB