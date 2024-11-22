Aeroporto de Gatwick reabre terminal após alerta de segurança

Em direto
por RTP
Toby Melville - Reuters

O Aeroporto de Gatwick, em Londres, reabriu o Terminal Sul ao início da tarde desta sexta-feira, depois de um alerta de segurança no início do dia ter forçado a sua evacuação e causado perturbações nas viagens de milhares de pessoas. "O alerta de segurança anterior já foi resolvido e limpo pela polícia", afirmou Gatwick num comunicado. "O Terminal Sul está a reabrir ao pessoal e será aberto aos passageiros em breve", acrescentou.

Anteriormente a polícia britânica tinha enviado uma equipa de desativação de explosivos para o aeroporto de Gatwick, em Londres, depois de ter sido descoberto um artigo proibido dentro de uma bagagem, o que levou à evacuação antecipada de uma "grande parte" do Terminal Sul, de acordo com as autoridades.

"Uma grande parte do Terminal Sul foi evacuada por precaução enquanto continuamos a investigar um incidente de segurança", pode ler-se no primeiro comunicado do aeroporto de Gatwick, publicado na rede social X. "Estamos a trabalhar arduamente para resolver o problema o mais rapidamente possível", acrescenta.


Após ter sido descoberto um artigo suspeito dentro de uma bagagem, a polícia britânica enviou uma equipa de desativação de engenhos explosivos para o aeroporto de Gatwick, de acordo com a Polícia de Sussex, a força local.

“A polícia foi chamada ao terminal sul do aeroporto de Gatwick às 8h20 de sexta-feira, na sequência da descoberta de um suspeito objeto proibido na bagagem”, afirmou a polícia de Sussex num comunicado."Por precaução, uma equipa da EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) está a ser enviada para o aeroporto", acrescentou.

De acordo com o aeroporto de Londres Gatwick, os passageiros não poderam entrar no Terminal Sul enquanto o processo de investigação esteve em curso. "A segurança e a proteção dos nossos passageiros e do nosso pessoal continuam a ser a nossa principal prioridade", sublinham.  Durante algumas horas esteve em vigor um cordão de segurança.

Também a empresa de transportes Gatwick Express informou os seus passageiros que os seus comboios não faziam escala no aeroporto.
Incidente perto da embaixada dos EUA

Num incidente separado, esta sexta-feira de manhã, a polícia londrina detonou um "pacote suspeito" perto da embaixada dos Estados Unidos no sul da capital britânica.

“Podemos confirmar que o forte estrondo ouvido na zona há pouco tempo foi uma explosão controlada levada a cabo pelos nossos agentes”, declarou a Met Police no X, acrescentando que estava a decorrer uma investigação.


Mais cedo, a Met Police tinha sido alertada para um "incidente nas imediações da embaixada americana" na zona de Nine Elms, na margem sul do rio Tamisa.

“Um cordão de isolamento está a ser colocado na zona como medida de precaução enquanto os agentes investigam um pacote suspeito”, acrescentou.

c/ agências

