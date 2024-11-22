Aeroporto de Gatwick reabre terminal após alerta de segurança
O Aeroporto de Gatwick, em Londres, reabriu o Terminal Sul ao início da tarde desta sexta-feira, depois de um alerta de segurança no início do dia ter forçado a sua evacuação e causado perturbações nas viagens de milhares de pessoas. "O alerta de segurança anterior já foi resolvido e limpo pela polícia", afirmou Gatwick num comunicado. "O Terminal Sul está a reabrir ao pessoal e será aberto aos passageiros em breve", acrescentou.
A large part of the South Terminal has been evacuated as a precaution while we continue to investigate a security incident.— London Gatwick LGW (@Gatwick_Airport) November 22, 2024
Passengers will not be able to enter the South Terminal while this is ongoing.
Safety and security of our passengers and staff remains our top priority.… pic.twitter.com/srjjz4rra0
“Podemos confirmar que o forte estrondo ouvido na zona há pouco tempo foi uma explosão controlada levada a cabo pelos nossos agentes”, declarou a Met Police no X, acrescentando que estava a decorrer uma investigação.
We can confirm that the 'loud bang' reported in the area a short time ago was a controlled explosion carried out by officers.— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 22, 2024
Enquiries are still ongoing and cordons will remain in place for the time being.