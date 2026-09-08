"Problema técnico" afeta vários aeroportos no Reino Unido incluindo Heathrow, Gatwick e Stansted
Alguns dos mais importantes aeroportos britânicos enfrentam esta terça-feira um "problema técnico" que está a causar disrupções.
ℹ️ Technical issue— NATS (@NATS) September 8, 2026
We have implemented a fix and our flight system is starting to recover. We are continuing to work closely with our airline and airport customers on recovery. (1/2) https://t.co/MEDLS3UUWT
I’m aware of a technical issue impacting flights at airports including Heathrow and Gatwick.— Heidi Alexander MP (@Heidi_Labour) September 8, 2026
Technicians have idenfitied the issue and are fixing it as we speak. I know this will be frustrating for passengers and I'm sorry. Please check with your airline for latest advice.
Flights in/out of London, Manchester, Birmingham today vs. last week.— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) September 8, 2026
Nearly 300 cancellations so far this afternoon as NATs systems return to normal.
British Airways: 96
easyJet: 92
KLM: 20
Lufthansa: 12
Swiss: 11 pic.twitter.com/44J17Kklac