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"Problema técnico" afeta vários aeroportos no Reino Unido incluindo Heathrow, Gatwick e Stansted

"Problema técnico" afeta vários aeroportos no Reino Unido incluindo Heathrow, Gatwick e Stansted

Alguns dos mais importantes aeroportos britânicos enfrentam esta terça-feira um "problema técnico" que está a causar disrupções.

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Foto: Toby Melville - Reuters

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"Identificámos que o problema estava no nosso sistema de processamento de voos. Os nossos engenheiros estão no local e a trabalhar com urgência para retomar as operações normais o mais rapidamente possível", adiantou a NATS, a principal empresa de controlo de tráfego aéreo do Reino Unido, em comunicado. 

Numa publicação posterior, a NATS adianta que "implementámos uma correção e o nosso sistema de voos está a começar a recuperar".

"Continuamos a trabalhar em estreita colaboração com as nossas companhias aéreas e aeroportos clientes para a recuperação", acrescenta. 



A secretária britânica dos Transportes, Heidi Alexander, adianta através da rede social X que os técnicos "já identificaram o problema e estão a trabalhar" para resolver o problema.

"Sei que esta situação pode ser frustrante para os pasasageiros e peço desculpa. Por favor, verifique junto da sua companhia aérea as informações mais recentes", acrescenta a responsável. 


O aeroporto de Manchester também foi afetado, assim como os aeroportos de Edimburgo, Glasgow e também Dublin. 

Segundo o Flightradar, perto de 300 voos já foram cancelados, grande parte da British Airways e easyJet. 



No Aeroporto de Lisboa, pelo menos dois voos com destino a Londres foram cancelados. 

Em julho de 2025, um problema técnico relacionado com radares no sistema de controlo de tráfego aéreo britânico interrompeu os voos durante mais de quatro horas nos principais aeroportos de Londres e noutros locais, incluindo Heathrow.


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