Um dos mais belos edifícios da Dinamarca está em chamas
A antiga Bolsa de Valores é um edifício do século XVII, os media dinamarqueses já lhe chamam o “momento Notre Dame” da Dinamarca, numa comparação com o incêndio que destruiu o emblemático edifício de Paris, fez na segunda-feira cinco anos.
Her faldet spiret af Børsen i København under voldsom brand den 16.04.2024.
BREAKING:
Denmark is having its “Notre Dame moment”
The historical Børsen Stock Exchange building in Copenhagen is on fire.
It was built in 1625 and is one of the city’s most beautiful buildings with its elegant spire
Yesterday was the 5th anniversary of the Notre Dame fire