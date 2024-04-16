Um dos mais belos edifícios da Dinamarca está em chamas

por Cristina Santos - RTP
Ritzau Scanpix/Ida Marie Odgaard/via REUTERS

A antiga Bolsa de Valores é um edifício do século XVII, os media dinamarqueses já lhe chamam o “momento Notre Dame” da Dinamarca, numa comparação com o incêndio que destruiu o emblemático edifício de Paris, fez na segunda-feira cinco anos.

VER MAIS
O fogo já provocou a queda da torre do edifício, enquanto os bombeiros dinamarqueses tentam extinguir o incêndio. As autoridades isolaram uma vasta área onde se situa a antiga Bolsa de Valores, no centro da cidade de Copenhaga.


Todas as pessoas que estavam na sede do Parlamento dinamarquês foram retiradas por precaução, tal como o Ministério das Finanças que fica perto da antiga Bolsa de Valores.

Os vídeos que circulam nas redes sociais de alguns órgãos de comunicação social da Dinamarca, mostram colunas de fumo, enquanto se vêem alguns cidadãos a entrar no edifício para salvar obras de arte.


Não se sabe o que terá provocado o incêndio, numa altura em que não há registo de vítimas.
pub
PUB