Um dos mais belos edifícios da Dinamarca está em chamas

O fogo já provocou a queda da torre do edifício, enquanto os bombeiros dinamarqueses tentam extinguir o incêndio. As autoridades isolaram uma vasta área onde se situa a antiga Bolsa de Valores, no centro da cidade de Copenhaga.



Todas as pessoas que estavam na sede do Parlamento dinamarquês foram retiradas por precaução, tal como o Ministério das Finanças que fica perto da antiga Bolsa de Valores.

Denmark is having its “Notre Dame moment”



The historical Børsen Stock Exchange building in Copenhagen is on fire.



It was built in 1625 and is one of the city’s most beautiful buildings with its elegant spire



Yesterday was the 5th anniversary of the Notre Dame fire pic.twitter.com/8j6bPsHvaD