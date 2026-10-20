Zelensky falou com Rubio sobre misseis antibalísticos e Starlink

"Conversei com Marco Rubio. Foi uma conversa substancial, focada em questões importantes. Sou grato pela sua disposição em ajudar e pela sua posição clara", escreveu Volodymyr Zelensky, na rede social X.

I spoke with Marco Rubio @SecRubio, and it was a substantive conversation – focused on the issues that matter. I am grateful for his readiness to help and his clear position. First, ballistic missile interceptors, which are needed to protect lives. Second, early warning of Russian ballistic missile attacks, which is vital. Third, the situation with Starlink/Starshield, which needs to be restored. Of course, all of this comes against the backdrop of our diplomatic efforts to end this horrific war and the constant killing of people. We agreed to get in touch again soon for an update. Thank you, Marco, for the constructive discussion! Thank you to everyone in America who supports fair approaches!

O contacto entre Zelensky e Rubio marca a primeira interação pública de alto nível entre Kiev e Washington desde que a Ucrânia começou a relatar, há mais de uma semana, interrupções na receção de informações de inteligência sobre certos lançamentos de mísseis balísticos russos.

Desde então, Zelensky trocou críticas públicas com o presidente Donald Trump.

O Presidente ucraniano também reclamou do facto de os terminais da Starlink - parte do pacote de apoio militar que fornece acesso à internet ao Exército ucraniano - pararem de funcionar quando os drones que os utilizam atingem velocidades entre 130 e 161 quilómetros por hora.

Já na segunda-feira, Zelensky tinha acusado os EUA de estarem a atrasar a entrega de mísseis intercetores para os sistemas Patriot - armamentos de que o exército ucraniano necessita urgentemente para proteger a sua infraestrutura contra os mísseis balísticos russos.

Zelensky atribuiu essas limitações na assistência dos EUA a uma suposta intenção, por parte da administração do Presidente Donald Trump, de levar a Ucrânia a capitular diante da Rússia.

Na mensagem sobre a conversa com Rubio, o Presidente ucraniano sublinhou que o diálogo ocorre num momento em que prosseguem os contactos diplomáticos entre Kiev e Washington, na busca por uma solução negociada para a guerra.Ucrânia defende cessar-fogo mútuo no sector energético

Poucos minutos depois, o presidente ucraniano fez uma nova publicação onde afirmou que os dois países sempre mantiveram relações estratégicas importantes e sólidas, acrescentado que, a relação bilateral “começou a desenvolver-se de forma particularmente ativa durante a guerra em grande escala. Estou grato por todo o apoio.”.



“Construímos sempre a nossa relação com base na honestidade, na justiça e, acima de tudo, na transparência. Porque, quando se mente enquanto o seu povo está em guerra, isso é muito doloroso. É por isso que sempre fiz questão de não esconder nada e de nunca mentir ao Presidente dos Estados Unidos. De qualquer forma, temos mais em comum do que a América tem com a Rússia. A maioria das pessoas na Ucrânia e nos Estados Unidos da América compreende isso. Gostaríamos de continuar a manter com a América as mesmas relações abertas, honestas e pragmáticas que temos hoje”.



We have always had important, strong strategic relations with the United States of America. Our bilateral relationship began developing particularly actively during the full-scale war. I am grateful for all the support. But we have always built our relationship on honesty, fairness, and, most importantly, transparency. Because when you lie while your people are at war, it is very painful. That is why I have always wanted to hide nothing and never lie to the President of the United States. In any case, we have more in common than America does with Russia. Most people in Ukraine and the United States of America understand this. We would like to continue having the same open, honest, and pragmatic relations with America that we have today. The position is very simple. We support a mutual energy ceasefire. If we are talking about the idea that we should not strike back at Russian energy facilities after they strike our gas, electricity, oil – everything. The Russians are striking. America cannot stop them. Let's believe that America really wants to, but cannot. Then, as a partner, I am willing to meet President Trump halfway: if they strike us and we cannot strike back – that is neither honest nor fair – but if this is what you need, if you cannot rein Putin in, then give us interceptor missiles so I can protect our energy infrastructure. You couldn't stop Putin – but you helped Ukraine. From an interview with Corriere della Sera. (2/3)