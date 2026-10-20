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Zelensky falou com Rubio sobre misseis antibalísticos e Starlink

Zelensky falou com Rubio sobre misseis antibalísticos e Starlink

O presidente ucraniano anunciou esta terça-feira que conversou por telefone com o secretário de Estado dos Estados Unidos, Marco Rubio, sobre o fornecimento de mísseis antibalísticos à Ucrânia e as interrupções na partilha de informações de inteligência.

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Nicolas Economou - NurPhoto via AFP

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"Conversei com Marco Rubio. Foi uma conversa substancial, focada em questões importantes. Sou grato pela sua disposição em ajudar e pela sua posição clara", escreveu Volodymyr Zelensky, na rede social X.

 

O contacto entre Zelensky e Rubio marca a primeira interação pública de alto nível entre Kiev e Washington desde que a Ucrânia começou a relatar, há mais de uma semana, interrupções na receção de informações de inteligência sobre certos lançamentos de mísseis balísticos russos. 

Desde então, Zelensky trocou críticas públicas com o presidente Donald Trump.

O Presidente ucraniano também reclamou do facto de os terminais da Starlink - parte do pacote de apoio militar que fornece acesso à internet ao Exército ucraniano - pararem de funcionar quando os drones que os utilizam atingem velocidades entre 130 e 161 quilómetros por hora.

Já na segunda-feira, Zelensky tinha acusado os EUA de estarem a atrasar a entrega de mísseis intercetores para os sistemas Patriot - armamentos de que o exército ucraniano necessita urgentemente para proteger a sua infraestrutura contra os mísseis balísticos russos.

Zelensky atribuiu essas limitações na assistência dos EUA a uma suposta intenção, por parte da administração do Presidente Donald Trump, de levar a Ucrânia a capitular diante da Rússia.

Na mensagem sobre a conversa com Rubio, o Presidente ucraniano sublinhou que o diálogo ocorre num momento em que prosseguem os contactos diplomáticos entre Kiev e Washington, na busca por uma solução negociada para a guerra.Ucrânia defende cessar-fogo mútuo no sector energético

Poucos minutos depois, o presidente ucraniano fez uma nova publicação onde afirmou que os dois países sempre mantiveram relações estratégicas importantes e sólidas, acrescentado que, a relação bilateral “começou a desenvolver-se de forma particularmente ativa durante a guerra em grande escala. Estou grato por todo o apoio.”.

Construímos sempre a nossa relação com base na honestidade, na justiça e, acima de tudo, na transparência. Porque, quando se mente enquanto o seu povo está em guerra, isso é muito doloroso. É por isso que sempre fiz questão de não esconder nada e de nunca mentir ao Presidente dos Estados Unidos. De qualquer forma, temos mais em comum do que a América tem com a Rússia. A maioria das pessoas na Ucrânia e nos Estados Unidos da América compreende isso. Gostaríamos de continuar a manter com a América as mesmas relações abertas, honestas e pragmáticas que temos hoje”.


Para Zelensky, “a posição é muito simples. Defendemos um cessar-fogo mútuo no sector energético. Refiro-me à ideia de não ripostar contra instalações energéticas russas após ataques destes às nossas infraestruturas de gás, eletricidade, petróleo — enfim, a tudo. Os russos estão a atacar. A América não consegue impedi-los. Vamos supor que a América realmente quer, mas não consegue. Neste caso, como parceiro, estou disposto a chegar a um meio-termo com o Presidente Trump: se nos atacam e nós não podemos ripostar — o que não é honesto nem justo —, mas se é isso que vocês precisam, se não conseguem conter Putin, então forneçam-nos mísseis intercetores para que eu possa proteger a nossa infraestrutura energética. Vocês não conseguiram travar Putin — mas ajudaram a Ucrânia”.

O governo norueguês anunciou esta terça-feira que Zelensky irá a Oslo para uma reunião sobre o assunto com o mediador americano Steve Witkoff, o primeiro-ministro norueguês, Jonas Gahr Støre, e o Presidente da Finlândia, Alexander Stubb.

O outro mediador dos EUA para a guerra entre a Rússia e a Ucrânia, Jared Kushner, participará por videoconferência.

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