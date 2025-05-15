OMS. Último hospital a tratar cancro em Gaza deixa de funcionar após ataque de Israel
O último hospital de Gaza que oferecia tratamento cardíaco e oncológico parou de funcionar após um ataque israelita, anunciou a Organização Mundial da Saúde (OMS) esta quinta-feira. "As autoridades israelitas estão a tornar a Faixa de Gaza inabitável", acrescentou a Médicos Sem Fronteiras (MSF).
European #Gaza Hospital is no longer functional after an attack on 13 May left it severely damaged and inaccessible.— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) May 15, 2025
After being there yesterday. @WHO reached the hospital again today to relocate one international Emergency Medical Team—who continued working through the… pic.twitter.com/1gJm66QcUl
The Gaza European Hospital, in Khan Younis, the last facility providing cancer-treatment across the Strip, is now out of service after Israeli forces struck it on 13 May.— MSF International (@MSF) May 15, 2025
This was one of the last remaining lifelines in Gaza's shattered healthcare system. MSF-supported Nasser…