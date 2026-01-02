"Imprudente e perigosa". Teerão critica ameaça de intervenção de Trump em apoio dos manifestantes
O ministro dos Negócios Estrangeiros iraniano, Abbas Araghchi, rejeitou esta sexta-feira, como "imprudente e perigosa", a ameaça anteriormente feita pelo presidente Donald Trump de uma intervenção dos EUA, caso os manifestantes sejam mortos no Irão durante o atual movimento de protesto.
"A polícia distingue claramente entre as reivindicações legítimas do povo e as ações destrutivas", referiu o texto, "e não permitirá que os inimigos transformem os protestos civis em distúrbios e caos".
🚨 URGENT – KERMANSHAH | IRAN— Niyak Ghorbani (نیاک) (@GhorbaniiNiyak) January 2, 2026
Security forces have opened direct fire on protesters in Kermanshah.
Live ammunition has been used against civilian crowds, and clashes have sharply escalated.
The on-the-ground situation is being described as critical, with widespread tension and… pic.twitter.com/LZ3XO3Uhan
Message from Iran:— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 2, 2026
This is Marvdasht. People are in the streets. The Islamic Republic is brutally cracking down.
With every young person the Islamic Republic kills, our anger grows stronger.
We must win, otherwise Khamenei will slaughter us all and hang us.
Let the world hear our… pic.twitter.com/7zEAPKNAst
A brave woman in Iran publicly removes her hijab, defying her country’s oppressive Islamic regime that kills women for not wearing it.— Dr. Maalouf (@realMaalouf) January 2, 2026
This is true empowerment, unlike modern feminists in the West who defend Islamist rapists like Hamas.pic.twitter.com/uUxzT9pPvW
BREAKING:— 𝐍𝐢𝐨𝐡 𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐠 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) January 2, 2026
These are foreign Arab terrorists imported by Khamenei to murder Iranian citizens.
Iran has to battle not just the regime, but hordes of islamic terrorists from all over the region.
pic.twitter.com/y06G3IE40X