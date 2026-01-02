"Imprudente e perigosa". Teerão critica ameaça de intervenção de Trump em apoio dos manifestantes

Última Hora
O ministro dos Negócios Estrangeiros iraniano, Abbas Araghchi, rejeitou esta sexta-feira, como "imprudente e perigosa", a ameaça anteriormente feita pelo presidente Donald Trump de uma intervenção dos EUA, caso os manifestantes sejam mortos no Irão durante o atual movimento de protesto.

Cartaz contra os Estados Unidos da América numa rua de Teerão Majid Asgaripour -WANA - Reuters

"A mensagem do presidente Trump hoje, provavelmente influenciada por aqueles que temem a diplomacia ou acreditam erradamente que é inútil, é imprudente e perigosa", disse o ministro iraniano.

Embora o movimento atual seja em grande parte pacífico, "os ataques criminosos contra a propriedade pública são intoleráveis", fez ainda notar Araghchi.

O porta-voz da polícia iraniana, Saeed Montazeralmahdi, afirmou por seu lado compreender as reivindicações económicas dos manifestantes, mas alertou que as forças de segurança não tolerarão qualquer "caos". "Estes protestos, que são puramente económicos e de natureza civil, expressam o desejo do povo de melhorar as suas condições de vida", enfatizou Montazeralmahdi esta sexta-feira, segundo um comunicado divulgado pela agência de notícias ISNA e numa declaração invulgarmente conciliatória da polícia em relação aos manifestantes.

"A polícia distingue claramente entre as reivindicações legítimas do povo e as ações destrutivas", referiu o texto, "e não permitirá que os inimigos transformem os protestos civis em distúrbios e caos".

Sem recurso a meios de comunicação oficiais, os críticos do regime dos Ayatolas não hesitam a apontar o dedo ao que denunciam como falta de solidariedade ocidental.

"O Irão está em chamas. Estamos a assistir a um momento histórico, semelhante à queda do Muro de Berlim. E a maioria dos meios de comunicação não se atreve a dizer uma palavra. Perguntem-se porquê", escreveu na rede X a ativista dahlia kurtz ✡︎ דליה קורץ (@DahliaKurtz).

Apesar do tom conciliatório de Saeed Montazeralmahdi, há relatos de que, esta sexta-feira, a polícia disparou fogo real sobre os manifestantes em Karmanshah. 
Se a versão oficial descreve as manifestações como protestos contra o aumento dos preços e a desvalorização da moeda iraniana, o rial, a oposição não hesita em denunciar com vídeos mais um episódio de repressão armada da República Islâmica, apelando a juventude a resistir.
Nas redes sociais sucedem-se imagens de desafio ao regime.
Estão ainda a ser publicados vídeos, não verificados, acusando o regime de estar a recorrer a combatentes estrangeiros para controlar os manifestantes e intimidar os dirigentes da oposição.
Os confrontos entre manifestantes e forças de segurança duram desde domingo. Quinta-feira, no primeiro dia de 2026, foi anunciada a morte de seis pessoas, no oeste do país, segundo os meios de comunicação locais. O número de mortos aumentou depois para sete.

Estes foram os primeiros incidentes deste tipo desde o início dos protestos, iniciados como uma manifestação contra o elevado custo de vida, mas que se alargaram para incluir reivindicações políticas. O movimento de protesto começou em Teerão, onde os comerciantes fecharam os seus negócios em protesto contra a hiperinflação e a crise económica.

As manifestações espalharam-se entretanto pelas universidades e outras partes do país.

"Se o Irão disparar sobre manifestantes pacíficos e os matar violentamente, como já fez antes, os Estados Unidos da América virão em seu auxílio", declarou Donald Trump na sexta-feira na sua rede social Truth.

"Estamos prontos, armados e preparados para intervir", acrescentou.

com agências

