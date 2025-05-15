OMS. Último hospital a tratar cancro em Gaza deixa de funcionar após ataque de Israel

por Rachel Mestre Mesquita - RTP
Ali Jadallah via AFP

O último hospital de Gaza que oferecia tratamento cardíaco e oncológico parou de funcionar após um ataque israelita, anunciou a Organização Mundial da Saúde (OMS) esta quinta-feira. "As autoridades israelitas estão a tornar a Faixa de Gaza inabitável", acrescentou a Médicos Sem Fronteiras (MSF).

O diretor da Organização Mundial de Saúde da ONU, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, anunciou na sua conta da rede social X que o Hospital Europeu em Khan Younis ficou "severamente danificado e inacessível" e "deixou de funcionar" após o ataque do exército israelita na terça-feira que vitimou pelo menos 28 pessoas. 

"O Hospital Europeu de #Gaza não está mais a funcionar após um ataque a 13 de maio que o deixou severamente danificado e inacessível", escreveu Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. 


"O encerramento do Hospital interrompeu os serviços vitais, incluindo neurocirugia, cuidados cardíacos e tratamentos oncológicos, que não estão disponíveis em nenhum outro lugar na Faixa de Gaza", alertou Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Na mesma publicação, o chefe da OMS explicou que este encerramento "também encerra o papel da unidade como centro de evacuações médicas, sobrecarregando ainda mais um sistema de saúde já sobrecarregado". 
A destruição das últimas boias de salvação
A organização não-governamental Médicos Sem Fronteiras (MSF) também condenou as consequências do encerramento desta unidade de saúde.

"Uma das últimas "boias de salvação" do sistema de saúde de Gaza foi destruída", afirmou a ONG na rede social X, acrescentando que o Hospital Nasser era agora o único a funcionar em Khan Younis, no sul da Faixa de Gaza, apesar dos ataques sofridos nos últimos meses. 


A Médicos Sem Fronteiras observa, ainda, que "os repetidos ataques a instalações de saúde são mais um exemplo das medidas tomadas pelas autoridades israelitas para tornar a Faixa de Gaza inabitável"

O exército israelita lançou uma série de mísseis contra o Hospital Europeu na cidade de Khan Younis na terça-feira, 13 de maio, vitimando pelo menos 28 pessoas. Segundo as Forças de Defesa de Israel (IDF), o alvo do ataque era um centro subterrâneo de comando e controle do movimento islamita palestiniano Hamas.

c/agências

