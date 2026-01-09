Presidente dos EUA admite atacar Irão "onde dói" mas afasta "botas no terreno"
Os Estados Unidos vão intervir se o Irão começar a matar pessoas, voltou a declarar Donald Trump aos jornalistas, na Casa Branca, esta sexta-feira. Mas, prometeu o presidente norte-americano, "sem tropas no solo iraniano".
"O Irão está em grandes apuros", disse Trump.
"Parece-me que as pessoas estão a assumir o controlo de certas cidades que ninguém imaginava ser possível há algumas semanas", acrescentou.
The #Iranian people are burning down the institutions of the Islamic Republic and mosques in Iran. We not only want the overthrow of the Islamic Republic, but even the overthrow of Islam in #Iran.@FoxNews @CNN pic.twitter.com/EAROZe7gxt— Arash Hampay (@ahampay) January 9, 2026
Num bairro de Sadatabad, no noroeste de Teerão, foram acompanhados por uma cacofonia de buzinas de automóveis, de acordo com o vídeo autenticado.
Outras imagens publicadas nas redes sociais mostraram manifestações semelhantes noutros locais do Irão e da capital.
It’s been over 24 hours now that the dictator of Iran has shut down internet connections for 90 million Iranians.— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 9, 2026
Internet access is the lifeline of Iran uprising and by making @Starlink services available for Iranian revolutionaries, @elonmusk has made a crucial and… pic.twitter.com/hqZ0kae9tr
Os canais de televisão em língua persa, sediados no estrangeiro, transmitiram vídeos de inúmeros manifestantes em Mashhad, no leste do Irão, em Tabriz, no norte, e na cidade sagrada de Qom.
BREAKING:⁰— Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) January 9, 2026
The brave people of Iran are once again burning down regime buildings.⁰
The 13th night of the uprising is HUGE.
pic.twitter.com/liKnVyl81T