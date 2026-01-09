Presidente dos EUA admite atacar Irão "onde dói" mas afasta "botas no terreno"

"Vamos atacá-los com muita força onde dói", afirmou Trump em tom de aviso, acrescentando que "Estamos a acompanhar a situações de muito perto".

Esclareceu que qualquer envolvimento dos EUA no país não significa "tropas em solo iraniano".

Trump - "Iran's in big trouble. It looks to me that the people are taking over certain cities that nobody thought were really possible... We're watching... I made the statement very strongly that if they start killing people like they have in the past, we will get involved." pic.twitter.com/GoA5zWEAkN