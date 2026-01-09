Presidente dos EUA admite atacar Irão "onde dói" mas afasta "botas no terreno"

Os Estados Unidos vão intervir se o Irão começar a matar pessoas, voltou a declarar Donald Trump aos jornalistas, na Casa Branca, esta sexta-feira. Mas, prometeu o presidente norte-americano, "sem tropas no solo iraniano".

Graça Andrade Ramos - RTP /
Reuters

"Vamos atacá-los com muita força onde dói", afirmou Trump em tom de aviso, acrescentando que "Estamos a acompanhar a situações de muito perto".

Esclareceu que qualquer envolvimento dos EUA no país não significa "tropas em solo iraniano".

"O Irão está em grandes apuros", disse Trump.

"Parece-me que as pessoas estão a assumir o controlo de certas cidades que ninguém imaginava ser possível há algumas semanas", acrescentou.
Estas declarações fazem eco das feitas pelo presidente norte-americano na quinta-feira, quando prometeu "atacá-los [ao Irão] com muita força" se "começarem a matar pessoas".

O presidente também referiu, quinta-feira, que pelo menos parte das vítimas terão morrido esmagadas durante os protestos, devido à pressão de pessoas, sem contudo fornecer a fonte dessa informação.

Multiplicam-se os apelos nas redes sociais para que Donald Trump reaja ao que está a ocorrer no país, onde manifestar-se se tem tornado progressivamente mais perigoso apesar de terem alastrado esta sexta-feira a mais 16 cidades, de acordo com a BBC. 
A 13ª jornada de protestos

Esta sexta-feira, os protestos contra o governo ocorreram ao longo de todo o dia, até à noite, principalmente em Teerão, onde os habitantes marcharam por várias vias principais, segundo um vídeo verificado pela agência France Presse e imagens não atestadas que circulam nas redes sociais, apesar do bloqueio nacional da internet.
Ao décimo terceiro dia de um movimento de protesto que ganha força apesar da repressão, os habitantes locais batiam com panelas e entoavam palavras de ordem hostis ao governo, incluindo "Morte a Khamenei", em referência ao Líder Supremo do Irão.

Num bairro de Sadatabad, no noroeste de Teerão, foram acompanhados por uma cacofonia de buzinas de automóveis, de acordo com o vídeo autenticado.

Outras imagens publicadas nas redes sociais mostraram manifestações semelhantes noutros locais do Irão e da capital. 
Manifestantes terão ainda lançado fogo ao túmulo do fundador da República Islâmica, o ayatollah Khomeni e incendiaram mesquitas e sedes de governo em várias cidades, como atestam estas imagens alegadamente ocorridas em Karaj.
Os canais de televisão em língua persa, sediados no estrangeiro, transmitiram vídeos de inúmeros manifestantes em Mashhad, no leste do Irão, em Tabriz, no norte, e na cidade sagrada de Qom. 

Há rumores de que Mashhad, a segunda mais importante do Irão, terá caído nas mãos dos manifestantes ao início de sexta-feira.

Depois de dias de quase silêncio e numa altura em que se teme o agravamento da repressão por parte do regime, a coberto do corte de internet e de telefone, os líderes europeus reagiram à revolta.

Emmanuel Macron, Keir Starmer e Friedrich Merz, presidente de França e primeiros-ministros do reinuo Unido e da Alemanha, respetivamente, condenaram veementemente na sexta-feira "o assassinato de manifestantes" e a "violência" cometida pelas forças de segurança no Irão, apelando às autoridades iranianas para que "mostrem moderação".

As Nações Unidas apelaram à investigação às mortes de civis desarmados, que serão já mais de meia centena. 

O ayattolah Ali Khamenei, Líder Supremo do Irão, condenou os manifestantes por estarem a "destuir as ruas para agradar a Trump" e prometeu que o seu governo não irá recuar perante a pressão das ruas.

com agências

