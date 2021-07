Detido apoiante de Trump que incitou multidão contra a polícia do Capitólio

#SeditionHunters, here #FacepaintBlowhard directs the mob to "Push Forward!" to help breach a police line. Can you tell what else he says? This is * Organizing * the mob, inciting them all to insurrectionist combat @ https://t.co/NzVwgB6PA4 @capitolhunters @SeditionHunters pic.twitter.com/fZiYprAS9s