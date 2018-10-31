Sergio Ramos. Sentimo-nos responsáveis por esta situação

Ver esta publicação no Instagram

Ok, enough is enough. What was this, what??????😡😡😡. Do you remember what shirt you wear??? Do you????🤬🤬🤬. Why is Courtois our goalkeeper? I mean does he even know he is goalkeeper or what??? Useless..... Awful defense, just horrible omg, Nacho's worst ever performance, Varane just didn't know what to do after becoming world champion.... Marcelo and Ramos the only ones that did something although there were defensive mistakes from them too..... midfield?? Didn't exist.... Attack??? Not found...... coach??? Going to be sacked.... This whole situation is because the players play without motivation, without desire to win.... they just run on the pitch for I don't know what..... mehhh, I don't want to continue, or this is going to become a very big statement with all problems of this team. #halamadrid #halamadridynadamas #realmadrid #spain #sergioramos #ramos #madrid #ramista #rmcf #losblancos #madridista #sr4