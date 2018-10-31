Found %s Results

Sergio Ramos. Sentimo-nos responsáveis por esta situação

| Futebol Internacional

|

O capitão do Real Madrid publicou nas redes sociais uma imagem da comitiva do Real Madrid no aeroporto a caminho do jogo com o Melilla, argumentando que o primeiro passo começa agora. Esta semana, Julen Lopetegui foi afastado do comando técnico da equipa.

“Estamos conscientes e sentimo-nos responsáveis por esta situação. Mas agora não é o momento para falar, é o momento para atuar”, disse Ramos.


A publicação surge depois de uma polémica a envolver o jogador, por este ter colocado um “Gosto” na publicação de um adepto merengue que arrasava outros colegas de equipa, entre eles Courtois, Varane e Nachom, depois da goleada de 5-1 frente ao Barcelona.

"Ok, já chega. O que foi isto? Lembram-se de que camisola estão a usar? Lembram-se? Porque é que o guarda-redes é Courtois? Quer dizer, ele sabe que é guarda-redes? Inútil... Defesa horrível, simplesmente horrível. A pior exibição da carreira de Nacho. Varane não sabe o que fazer depois de ser campeão do Mundo. Marcelo e Ramos foram os únicos que fizeram algo, ainda que com erros defensivos. O meio-campo também não existiu e não encontrámos ninguém no ataque. O treinador vai ser despedido porque os jogadores atuam sem motivação e sem vontade de ganhar. Simplesmente correm no campo. Não quero continuar", pode ler-se na publicação, feita após a goleada sofrida pelo Real (5-1) no reduto do rival Barcelona, no domingo.

Ver esta publicação no Instagram

Ok, enough is enough. What was this, what??????😡😡😡. Do you remember what shirt you wear??? Do you????🤬🤬🤬. Why is Courtois our goalkeeper? I mean does he even know he is goalkeeper or what??? Useless..... Awful defense, just horrible omg, Nacho's worst ever performance, Varane just didn't know what to do after becoming world champion.... Marcelo and Ramos the only ones that did something although there were defensive mistakes from them too..... midfield?? Didn't exist.... Attack??? Not found...... coach??? Going to be sacked.... This whole situation is because the players play without motivation, without desire to win.... they just run on the pitch for I don't know what..... mehhh, I don't want to continue, or this is going to become a very big statement with all problems of this team. #halamadrid #halamadridynadamas #realmadrid #spain #sergioramos #ramos #madrid #ramista #rmcf #losblancos #madridista #sr4

Uma publicação partilhada por 92:48 is impossible to forget! (@sergio_ramos_idol) a


O Real Madrid defronta esta quarta-feira o Melilla, da terceira divisão, para a Copa do Rei. No comando técnico está, interinamente, o argentino Santiago Solari.

Na conferência de imprensa de antevisão do jogo, Solari mostrou-se satisfeito pela “oportunidade” de mostrar o seu valor, depois de Lopetegui ter sido despedido do comando técnico da equipa apenas quatro meses e meio depois deter assumido o comando da equipa.

Solari, de 42 anos, mostrou-se sorridente e confiante e não afastou a hipótese de fazer durar o provisório, ou seja, permanecer no cargo. Ainda não foi anunciado sucessor para Julen Lopetegui.

De acordo com os regulamentos da Federação Espanhola, um treinador interino apenas pode estar no comando durante 14 dias, ao fim dos quais o interino passa a definitivo ou apresentar um treinador.


Em Espanha, a imprensa e os sócios do Real Madrid não poupam críticas ao Presidente do clube. Florentino Pérez destituiu Lopetegui, sem fazer uma auto crítica e com uma acusação clara ao técnico pelos maus resultados.

Tópicos:

Lopetegui, Sergio Ramos, Solari, Real Madrid,

Pesquise por: Lopetegui, Sergio Ramos, Solari, Real Madrid,

A informação mais vista

+ Em Foco

Numa altura em que se discute o estado da ferrovia, a Antena 1 fez durante uma semana centenas de quilómetros de comboio, do Minho ao Algarve.

    O Fundo Mundial para a Natureza revela que em pouco mais de 40 anos desapareceram 60 por cento dos animais do planeta.

    Entre os vários objetos desaparecidos está uma bolsa que com poeira lunar recolhida por Neil Armstrong e Buzz Aldrin.

    Toda a informação sobre a União Europeia é agora agregada em novos conteúdos de serviço público que podem ser seguidos na página RTP Europa.

      + Opiniões