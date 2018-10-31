Sergio Ramos. Sentimo-nos responsáveis por esta situação
O capitão do Real Madrid publicou nas redes sociais uma imagem da comitiva do Real Madrid no aeroporto a caminho do jogo com o Melilla, argumentando que o primeiro passo começa agora. Esta semana, Julen Lopetegui foi afastado do comando técnico da equipa.
Ver esta publicação no Instagram
Somos conscientes y nos sentimos responsables de esta situación. Pero no es momento de hablar, es momento de actuar. El primer paso empieza hoy. We’re aware and feel responsible for this situation. But this is no time to talk, it’s time to act. Today’s the first step. #HalaMadrid
Ver esta publicação no Instagram
Ok, enough is enough. What was this, what??????😡😡😡. Do you remember what shirt you wear??? Do you????🤬🤬🤬. Why is Courtois our goalkeeper? I mean does he even know he is goalkeeper or what??? Useless..... Awful defense, just horrible omg, Nacho's worst ever performance, Varane just didn't know what to do after becoming world champion.... Marcelo and Ramos the only ones that did something although there were defensive mistakes from them too..... midfield?? Didn't exist.... Attack??? Not found...... coach??? Going to be sacked.... This whole situation is because the players play without motivation, without desire to win.... they just run on the pitch for I don't know what..... mehhh, I don't want to continue, or this is going to become a very big statement with all problems of this team. #halamadrid #halamadridynadamas #realmadrid #spain #sergioramos #ramos #madrid #ramista #rmcf #losblancos #madridista #sr4