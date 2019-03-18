Found %s Results

Última Hora
Tiroteio na cidade holandesa de Utrecht. Polícia suspeita de ataque com motivos terroristas

Direto Ataque na Holanda com várias vítimas

Várias vítimas num tiroteio que aconteceu num elétrico na cidade holandesa de Utrecht. A polícia não coloca de parte a possibilidade de se tratar de um ataque com motivos terroristas.

Fazer refresh a esta área
Clique aqui para atualizar

13h43 - Reportagem do Jornal da Tarde sobre a situação na Holanda.


13h19- Polícia divulga imagem de suspeito do ataque

A polícia divulgou no Twitter uma fotografia de um indivíduo que estará ligado ao ataque desta manhã. Um homem, com 37 anos, nascido na Turquia, de nome Gökman Tanis. Autoridades apelam às pessoas para não se aproximarem e alertarem as autoridades se for visto.



13h13 - Várias pessoas feridas após tiroteio foram levadas para o hospital

12h42 - Coordenador nacional para Segurança e Contraterrorismo não coloca de parte a possibilidade de mais do que uma pessoa estar envolvida no tiroteio. Adianta no entanto que a investigação neste momento está centrada num indivíduo.

12h36 - Comunicado da polícia

Autoridades holandesas dizem, em comunicado publicado online, que o tiroteio aconteceu na praça 24 de Outubro em Utrecht. Falam em vários feridos. O atirador, dizem, será provavelmente um homem que está em fuga.

O tiroteio teve lugar dentro ou na zona de um transporte público (elétrico). A polícia continua à procura do atirador usando para isso todos os meios possíveis. Nesta altura as autoridades consideram todas as possibilidades, incluindo a de se tratar de um ataque terrorista.

12h22 - Responsável pela agência de contraterrorismo da Holanda, citado pela Reuters, dá conta de tiroteios em "várias" zonas de Utrecht

12h07 – Polícia antiterrorismo cerca uma casa onde poderá estar ao alegado autor do tiroteio

11h46 – Polícia apela à população para não se dirigir ao local do tiroteio.

“Não se aproxime da localização do incidente”

11h42 - Reforçada segurança

Polícia reforça segurança nos aeroportos, mesquitas e escolas.

11h38 – Elevado o nível de alerta

O Governo holandês elevou o nível de alerta para o mais elevado.

11h29 - Autoridades dão instruções para que as escolas se mantenham de portas fechadas na cidade de Utrecht
11h28 - Comunicação social holandesa avança que o suspeito do ataque no elétrico ainda não foi detido.

11h25 - Pelo menos uma pessoa morreu, avançam os jornais locais.

No local está um forte dispositivo policial, incluindo uma unidade anti-terrorismo. As autoridades holandesas não colocam para já de parte a possibilidade de se tratar de um ataque terrorista.


No Twitter, a polícia deu conta de um "incidente" que aconteceu às 10h45 locais.

"Vários tiros foram disparados no elétrico e várias pessoas ficaram feridas", disse o porta-voz da polícia Joost Lanshage, citado pelo The Guardian.

O primeiro-ministro holandês, Mark Rutte, convocou o gabinete de crise depois de afirmar que está "profundamente preocupado" com o que aconteceu.

De acordo com os media do país, a segurança à volta do Executivo foi aumentada.

A polícia local diz que o alerta foi dado às 10h45 (9h45 em Portugal) e que o incidente aconteceu num elétrico na zona de 24 oktoberplein.



Acompanhe a emissão da RTP 3

A informação mais vista