Direto Ataque na Holanda com várias vítimas
Várias vítimas num tiroteio que aconteceu num elétrico na cidade holandesa de Utrecht. A polícia não coloca de parte a possibilidade de se tratar de um ataque com motivos terroristas.
De politie vraagt u uit te kijken naar de 37-jarige Gökman Tanis (geboren in Turkije) in verband met het incident vanmorgen aan het #24oktoberplein in Utrecht.— Politie Utrecht (@PolitieUtrecht) 18 de março de 2019
Benader hem niet zelf maar bel direct de opsporingstiplijn 0800-6070 pic.twitter.com/QZ88s3Wl0k
13h13 - Várias pessoas feridas após tiroteio foram levadas para o hospital
Kom niet in de buurt van de plaats van het incident. We zijn met man en macht aan het werk, voor en achter de schermen. #24oktoberplein #utrecht— Politie Utrecht (@PolitieUtrecht) 18 March 2019
“Não se aproxime da localização do incidente”
O Governo holandês elevou o nível de alerta para o mais elevado.
The police is investigating the shooting at the #24oktoberplein in Utrecht this morning. An possible terrorist motif is part of the investigation.— Politie Utrecht (@PolitieUtrecht) 18 de março de 2019
No Twitter, a polícia deu conta de um "incidente" que aconteceu às 10h45 locais.
A shooting occurred on the #24oktoberplein in #Utrecht. The incident has been reported at 10.45 hour. Multiple people have been injured. The surrounding area has been cordoned off and we are investigating the matter.— Politie Utrecht (@PolitieUtrecht) 18 de março de 2019
O primeiro-ministro holandês, Mark Rutte, convocou o gabinete de crise depois de afirmar que está "profundamente preocupado" com o que aconteceu.